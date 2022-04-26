White Bear Lake level up as ice disappears

WHITE BEAR LAKE — April showers don’t just bring May flowers. The rain likely helped the lake level reach 923.72 feet.
“That’s a fair amount above average,” noted Mike Parenteau, the White Bear Lake Conservation District board member who reports lake stats every month. Average elevation of White Bear Lake is 923.42 feet.
Was he surprised the lake was up? “It’s normal,” Parenteau replied. “The lake is a living, breathing thing. It changes every day.”
Parenteau is also the new official keeper of ice-out records, although he emphasizes it’s a team effort (see separate story on April 20 ice-out). The lake homeowner already tracks ice-in, officially declared Dec. 7 last year.
The rest of Parenteau’s lake quality report to the board April 19 included notice of a $7,500 grant from the DNR for Eurasian watermilfoil control. The original $4,000 request from the district was bumped up due to money from the Legislature made available to municipalities.
In other business at last week’s meeting:
• An annual lake weed survey by aquatics expert Steve McComas was approved by the board in the amount of $3,600. The survey includes scouting for nuisance milfoil, preparing a map of potential treatment areas and writing a final report that includes an aquatic plant summary and water quality analyses. He will also search for starry stonewort at three access points. The stipend is $100 more than last year due to higher gas prices.
• Also approved was a $2,570 expenditure to add 100 hours of boat inspection at the Ramsey County Park boat ramp. County employees will check boats before they enter the water for invasives. Money will come from the district’s general fund.
In his education report, director Scott Costello said the Adopt-A-Drain program is gaining momentum. The program gives residents a way to improve water quality by adopting a storm drain in their neighborhood and keeping it clear of leaves, trash and other debris. The result is less water pollution.
Costello said the proportion of adopted drains went from 10% to 12% in a month’s time. Participating households went from 179 to 219.
The district issued a challenge in March to the five communities around the lake to double the number of adopted drains by end of October. (See “New challenge: Adopt a storm drain,” March 23, 2022). There are 3,072 known drains. As of mid-April, 365 drains had been adopted. Doubling the participation number would require 358 households.
Costello said he cleans the two drains he adopted twice a month, noting that he named them Duane and Wayne, much to the amusement of the board.
To find storm drains that need adoption, go to mn.adopt-a-drain.org.
— Debra Neutkens
