WHITE BEAR LAKE — A legislative solution for the lake level received a vote of support from City Council.
In January, the council adopted its 2022 legislative priorities that included seeking relief from the Legislature for cities impacted by the 2017 district court order impacting water resources.
As part of that Aug. 30, 2017 court order, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was required to analyze the maximum authorized volumes of groundwater use permits within a 5-mile radius of White Bear Lake, evaluate the impact of that use on water levels of the lake and then set a collective annual withdrawal limit for the lake.
According to city staff, the DNR filed a letter with the court on Feb. 7, 2022, illustrating its preparedness to limit the city’s water appropriation permit to 55 gallons of water per day per person on average, along with other municipalities within a 5-mile range of White Bear Lake in order to comply with the court order.
The agency’s analysis revealed a limit of 55 gallons per day per person based upon 2020 census information, leaving no water for schools, hospitals, medical offices, government buildings, commercial uses such as restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, hotels or agricultural uses.
That same month, Sen. Karin Housley introduced bill SF3055 with bipartisan support of Sens. Roger Chamberlain and Chuck Wiger.
The city’s resolution encourages passage of a bill that:
• Protects municipal water permits, including those arising from the aquifer below White Bear Lake, from legal challenges.
• Directs the DNR to explore innovative options for meeting the water needs of residents, hospitals, schools, industries and future development, and ensuring sustainability and quality of the state’s water resources in and around the lake and neighboring aquifers.
• Allows the DNR discretion to issue and amend groundwater appropriation permits as was the case prior to the litigation.
In draft form, this legislation was shared with and generally supported by other affected communities including Lake Elmo, Hugo, Lino Lakes, Oakdale, White Bear Township, Stillwater, Mahtomedi, Vadnais Heights and North St. Paul, noted White Bear Lake City Manager Lindy Crawford. As these bills morph through the legislative process, this resolution of support for a solution focuses on key issues rather than specific bills.
Rep. Leon Lillie introduced companion bill HF3880 in the House.
“This is the DNR’s interpretation of the court order,” said Mayor Dan Louismet, “and it leaves us with a water withdrawal amount that is unworkable. It’s not enough water, and requires a legislative solution for relief.”
Council Member Kevin Edberg asked that the resolution be pulled from the March 22 consent agenda for further discussion. “The judge may have gotten the law right, but I’m unclear if the science is right. If that isn’t right, we can’t trust the math and we can’t have policy,” he told council.
“The lake has gone up and down. It is the nature of the region’s hydrology,” Edberg said. “This isn’t just about protecting the lake. It has a ton of dollar signs that go with it (for surface water conversion). We need to express our support and our thanks to legislators to buy time to think our way through a really complex set of conversations. The consequences of it not passing could be really expensive.”
Member Dan Jones pointed out the city has reduced water usage by 20% already. “It’s going to be tough,” he said, adding, “I’m not sure where this 55 gallons (figure) came from, but I support this (legislation) wholeheartedly.”
In the resolution, the city stated the DNR’s potential permits amendments threaten the “health, welfare, growth and prosperity of the city,” and “is an untenable solution to shared use of the aquifer.”
— Debra Neutkens
