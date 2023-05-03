White Bear Lake level down a foot

A hydrograph on the Minnesota DNR website shows the most recent lake level reading of 923.32 ft taken on April 20, 2023. The Ordinary High Water Level (OHW) elevation is 924.89 ft.

 MNDNR

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Lake elevation measured on the day ice-out was declared was 922.77 feet, one foot below this time last year. 

The official keeper of ice-out dates, Mike Parenteau, announced both ice out and elevation at the White Bear Lake Conservation District’s April meeting. He is the city’s representative on the board and has reported lake stats for years. 

