White Bear Lake level down a foot

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Lake elevation measured on the day ice-out was declared was 922.77 feet, one foot below this time last year.
The official keeper of ice-out dates, Mike Parenteau, announced both ice out and elevation at the White Bear Lake Conservation District’s April meeting. He is the city’s representative on the board and has reported lake stats for years.
Spring rains last year helped lake levels, so it remains to be seen what happens this season, he said. Ice-out was April 18. Last year it was April 20.
According to Parenteau’s report, lake ice this winter was 23 inches thick. “Not a terrible amount, because there was so much snow and slush insulating it,” he said.
In other business at the April meeting, the board:
Approved a quote for $3,750 from Blue Water Science to conduct the annual Eurasian watermilfoil survey. The bid is $150 more than last year.
Acknowledged Dellwood’s new representative, Mark Wisniewski. The board now has a full slate.
Heard results of the 2020 audit report from Jim Eichten with accounting firm MMKR. Ultimately, there were limited findings, he told the board. A receipt had inadequate documentation, a minor expenditure had no receipt and a third finding was failure to report unclaimed property to the state. “Even if you don’t have any, a report must be filed,” he said.
Overall, the audit results were “excellent,” Eichten said. Although not required, he would like to see the district conduct audits on a more timely basis.
Heard a proposal from Dave Autrey, founder of a new enterprise called Manitou Clothing Company. Autrey, born and raised in White Bear Lake, plans to donate 5% of sales to the district as his way of “protecting the lake for future generations.”
Discussed ways to measure the ordinary high water (OHW) mark in Commercial Bay. The authorized dock usage area, or ADUA, is now better defined for marinas in the bay, thanks to a new survey. Maximum dock length is 300 feet from the OHW.
Board members noted there is still a troublesome ADUA spot between Docks of White Bear and Lions Park. They hope the city and marina manager Brian McGoldrick can work out a dock configuration in that shallow corner of the bay that suits both parties.
Once all marina docks are in, the district will confirm the 300 feet maximum.
If lake levels continue to drop, McGoldrick said 300 feet will be a burden for Docks of White Bear. He reminded the board of the time over a decade ago when lake level was 919 feet.
“At 300 feet, we had nothing but mud,” he said. “The district, the city and the DNR allowed our docks to extend 600 feet with a T at the end. Our DNR permit still allows 600 feet at 922.7 feet.” Longer docks would suit his request for 260 slips.
McGoldrick maintained that his marina has more frontage than anyone else at 720 feet, but doesn’t have the water depths of marinas to the north. He doesn’t think the maximum dock length is fair and believes the district should manage the bay according to the DNR permit.
District Chair Bryan DeSmet reminded McGoldrick that the board has the option of being more limiting than the DNR permit. “We are not obligated to give you the 260 slips if we don’t think that’s the best approach,” DeSmet said. The district was amenable to 240 slips, a reduction McGoldrick said would cost him $70,000. He told the board if the lake goes down, he’ll go out of business.
McGoldrick has yet to apply for his annual ADUA permit.
If he builds his dock system according to the DNR permit, district counsel Alan Kantrud said docks that go in without a (conservation district) permit will require enforcement action.
DeSmet acknowledged that Docks of White Bear is “in a hard part of the lake.”
Also noted were plans by the VFW to expand its dock to 300 feet. The expansion allows an additional 16 boats. An environmental assessment worksheet will likely be needed for the project, so the board doesn’t expect anything to happen this year regarding that permit.
