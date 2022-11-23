WHITE BEAR LAKE — Lake level is down 9 inches compared to mid-November a year ago. 

“Not a huge difference, but lower,” observed Lake Conservation District Board Member Mike Parenteau, who monitors levels as chair of the Lake Quality Committee. Lake level was 922.48 feet last week, according to his report. 

