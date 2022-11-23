WHITE BEAR LAKE — Lake level is down 9 inches compared to mid-November a year ago.
“Not a huge difference, but lower,” observed Lake Conservation District Board Member Mike Parenteau, who monitors levels as chair of the Lake Quality Committee. Lake level was 922.48 feet last week, according to his report.
As a sidenote, the protective elevation for White Bear Lake, set by the DNR in 2016, is 922.0 feet. The protective level assists the agency in managing groundwater appropriations. It is a water level at or before which the DNR will work with municipal permit holders to modify their water use in order to reduce the likelihood the lake will fall below 922 feet for an extended period of time. It does not mean the DNR will shut off drinking water.
Parenteau adds the lake is getting ready to freeze, as water temperature are at 33 degrees. Last year at this time, the lake was 40 degrees. Parenteau, official ice-in and ice-out recorder, declared White Bear Lake frozen Dec. 7 last year.
At its Nov. 15 meeting, the conservation district also approved Commercial Bay dock applications for 2023.
Permit holders in the bay will be held to a maximum dock length of 300 feet, something Birchwood board member Susie Mahoney thinks will change if the lake doesn’t get much-needed precipitation by spring.
Another contentious topic, authorized dock usage area (ADUA), was discussed for commercial marinas in the congested bay.
Lake Utilization Committee (LUC) Chair Mark Ganz asked the board to approve a layout for Tally’s Dockside that shortens its south dock from 280 to 140 feet and moves it to the north. The change is to prevent boaters from tying up two to three deep on Tally’s dock and blocking boaters in the neighboring marina, Docks of White Bear, from maneuvering in and out.
The parking issue has been ongoing most of the summer. The district wanted ‘No Parking’ signs posted on the south side of Tally’s dock and the cleats removed, but that never happened.
“The problem is Tally’s dock was right on the ADUA line to the south,” Ganz explained, “so boats were encroaching on the neighboring ADUA.” The LUC feels the solution is to move the dock 30 feet to the north. The board agreed and the motion passed 8-1 (Mahoney voted no).
Mahoney asked why Tally’s wasn’t allowed to extend its docks to 300 feet like other marinas. District Chair Bryan DeSmet replied that the LUC modifications put Tally’s more in compliance with its DNR permit, which limited dock length to 140 feet. “They’ve extended out to 280 feet, we’re trying to bring them back,” he said.
Mahoney observed there wasn’t much respect for the ADUA in the bay, to which board members agreed, noting it’s important to make sure everyone abides by the rules and no one encroaches on adjoining ADUAs.
Docks of White Bear, by Admiral D’s, was reminded that its customers can no longer use the ADUA at Lions Park to the south. Its docks must now be configured to avoid accessing that space as they have freely done in the past, Ganz said. Their permit was then approved for 300-foot docks and 240 boats.
Ganz said the district is prepared to hire a professional surveyor if there are issues next year to show parties the location of the boundaries. That cost will be billed to marina owners.
Any marina not in compliance with their permit in 2023 will get a letter from the district with a 10-day deadline to fix it. After that, there will be a $700 per day violation fee until they come into compliance.
In other business, permits to private boat rental businesses using city boat launches have been rescinded. Ganz said the city informed the district city code does not allow marine rental businesses at public parks. Two businesses, NPQD Rentals and SilverFinn Kayaking, can no longer use Matoska Park or any other city property to run their rental business.
The board does not meet in December. Its next meeting is Jan. 17.
