WHITE BEAR LAKE — In February, Mayor Jo Emerson will appoint members to an advisory task force to help guide a new initiative, the "Welcoming & Inclusive Community Initiative."
“The city is committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive community for everyone who lives and works here,” Mayor Emerson said. “Access to municipal services and community assets must not be only equal but inviting to all. This demands that there is no disparity of access or participation based on longevity as a member of this community, nor on culture, race, gender, physical ability, socioeconomic status or any other characteristic.”
The task force will be made up of 15 to 20 members representing a diverse cross-section of people who work and live in the community. People interested in participating on the advisory task force are asked to either complete an application found on the city’s website at www.whitebearlake/engage, or to contact Clerk Kara Coustry at 651-429-8508.
— Press release
