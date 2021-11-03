Many of us know the typical tales of “happily ever after,” but junior Meg Petersen assures us that the story of “Into the Woods” doesn’t quite end there.
White Bear Lake High School is set to perform Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Into the Woods,” beginning Nov. 12.
Director Wendy Suoja explains the pandemic drove the choice of the school’s musicals for the last couple of years. Last year was scaled back with “Songs for a New World,” which was a non-traditional musical selected to accommodate the restrictions of the pandemic.
But this year, Suoja and her students will go all-out with this modern classic.
“We wanted a show that could have a flexible-sized cast if needed. There are a lot of characters and a lot of leads and many roles. We have a lot of kids who are capable and talented, so we chose to show that.”
Unlike other shows in the past that have had more of a jukebox feel, like “Footloose” and “Mamma Mia,” “Into the Woods” has more of a classic musical theater feel with a larger pit orchestra.
“Our program has a great history with parents, musicians and crew who are all really invested. The program is very ‘go big or go home,’ and this is our opportunity to ‘go big,’” says Suoja.
Suoja didn’t shy away from a musically challenging show, saying she knew it wasn’t going to be easy with characters bouncing off each other in musical numbers.
Petersen, who will be playing Cinderella, is up to the challenge.
“I’m a singer before I’m an actor, and this show is very song-heavy with really challenging music, which is really fun for me. I sing all the time, and to have something new and exciting is really rewarding for me.”
Petersen explains the uniqueness of the show is a two-for-one deal, with the first act juxtaposing the second. “It’s great for all ages, because little kids love to see the princesses and fairy tales they know in Act 1, but it’s also for adults because in Act 2, it’s all about life lessons and it’s a little more deep.”
Playing her dream role of Cinderella, Petersen says while her life is quite different than that of her character’s, she admires that Cinderella discovers that she wants more out of life, has big dreams and turns out to be very independent.
“And I get to wear a big dress,” Petersen notes.
Suoja says she loves seeing the cast members’ connection to their characters and seeing the whole production come alive. To add to some of the magic, the crew has planned some special effects and created a set to mimic the feeling of venturing into a forest.
In many ways, the show is the first of its kind, complete with Sondheim-worthy complexities in staging and music and being the first musical back after the hardships of the pandemic.
“Our set is beautiful, and the production value is really just great and the pit is really amazing. Everyone in the cast and crew have worked so hard on the show, and this is the first time we get to go back to theater after COVID,” said Petersen.
Excitement is rightly at an all-time high after a year of expecting the unexpected during the pandemic. But now, after weeks of rehearsal, “Into the Woods” will give White Bear Lake High School (and its audience members) the unexpected happily ever after they’ve been searching for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.