White Bear Lake grad reaches for the stars

It was at White Bear Lake High School that Josh Cassada started imagining a career as an astronaut. In just a few weeks his childhood ambitions will come true.
On Oct. 3, Cassada, Mission Commander Nicole Mann and mission specialists Koichi Wakata and Anna Kikina will travel to the International Space Station as part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.
“I’ll have to be honest, I’m super excited to get to work,” Cassada said.
The SpaceX mission will last roughly six months, or “about a hockey season,” according to Cassada. The crew of four astronauts will spend 180 days aboard the International Space Station collecting data about life in low orbit with the hopes of taking what they’ve learned into future deep space missions.
Though Cassada is the pilot for the mission, much of his time will be spent simply maintaining the spacecraft that he and the other astronauts will live on for the next several months.
The livable space on the space station is roughly the size of a six-bedroom home and hosts about 200 to 400 experiments that will be conducted over the six months.
Cassada shared a sneak peek at what he’ll be working on.
“My favorite experiment is the alpha magnetic spectrometer, which is a giant experiment set on top of the space station,” Cassada said.
It’s experiments like this that help answer some of the most fundamental questions about the universe, according to Cassada.
The cold atom lab is another experiment that’ll be on board the space station. Being in space allows atoms to get so cold that the astronauts will see the atoms behave at a quantum level that can’t quite be achieved on Earth.
Cassada and his crew will also work on the bio fabrication facility, or BFF, an experiment involving scientific advances in growing human tissue. The lack of gravity in the laboratory allows the astronauts to build human tissue, a technology that Cassada hopes will revolutionize the medical field in the next 10 years. “You can just leverage the advantage of being on a space station,” he noted.
Crew members will even try to grow tomatoes aboard the space station, which the astronauts will get to eat and bring back to Earth for further experiments.
“The space station exists as a national laboratory, but it’s the only place where we can get good at long-duration space flight,” Cassada said.
Cassada’s excitement for experiments and space flight has been years in the making.
He earned his Bachelor of Arts in physics at Albion College and his Ph.D. at the University of Rochester. Afterward, Cassada served as a Navy test pilot, flying T-38s, the same aircrafts NASA has been using since the Apollo days. It was in 2013 that Cassada and a class of potential astronauts began the astronaut candidate program that prepared them for space flight.
Though Cassada has undergone years of training with NASA, undertaking space travel essentials like learning Russian and figuring out how to live in Zero-G, he credits one very special math teacher from White Bear Lake, Miss Otis.
Cassada was in sixth grade, and it was time for him to take the test to determine if he would be in accelerated math in seventh grade.
“I think I just hated the whole standardized test thing and I did okay, but I wasn’t put in accelerated math. But there was a seventh grade teacher, Miss Otis, who said, ‘You know what, I know you, you should take this again,’” Cassada said.
That summer before seventh grade, Cassada studied for his test. Thanks to a second chance from a teacher, he passed and was placed in accelerated math.
“And because of that, I got into calculus as a senior, which allowed me in college to do physics and start with calc II. And the language of physics is math, so with that, I was able to do grad school in physics.”
Cassada admits that physics was actually his second choice when it came to his dream career. He wanted to be a major league baseball player, but when his fastball didn’t quite break 80 miles an hour, he decided that maybe his goal of being an astronaut wasn’t so bad.
“I was really lucky in the things I did, I loved doing it. What a great consolation prize,” Cassada said. “I use the analogy of the lottery. To play the lottery you have to buy the ticket, but you have to have a different retirement plan. And that’s how I viewed this job. I wanted to apply for NASA to see if it was a good fit, but if it wasn’t, what a great consolation prize. I love what I’m doing.”
In the weeks leading up to his first trip to space, Cassada is reflecting on what it means to be where he is today.
“At the end of the day, (it’s about) being able to come back and being able to know you have the sense of accomplishment that we’ve been able to contribute in some small way to what’s happening in the next generation of human space flight,” he said.
As a way to pay homage to his early days in White Bear Lake and to thank Miss Otis for encouraging him, Cassada has invited her to Kennedy Space Center in Florida to see the launch this October and see how far her student has come.
