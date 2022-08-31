White Bear Lake grad reaches for the stars

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission will carry two NASA astronauts Mission Commander Nicole Mann and Pilot Josh Cassada, along with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina. Pictured from left is Anna Kikina, Josh Cassada, Nicole Mann, and Koichi Wakata.

 NASA | Contributed

It was at White Bear Lake High School that Josh Cassada started imagining a career as an astronaut. In just a few weeks his childhood ambitions will come true. 

On Oct. 3, Cassada, Mission Commander Nicole Mann and mission specialists Koichi Wakata and Anna Kikina will travel to the International Space Station as part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. 

