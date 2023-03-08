WHITE BEAR LAKE — Average response time for the city’s fire department is 6 minutes, 13 seconds. Chief Greg Peterson thinks that’s pretty good, considering the department covers 35 square miles.

In his biannual update to City Council Feb. 28, the fire chief said White Bear firefighters/ paramedics answered 5,283 calls in 2022, a 7% increase from 2021. Most calls, 82%, are medical and 18% are fire and rescue. 

