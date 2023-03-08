WHITE BEAR LAKE — Average response time for the city’s fire department is 6 minutes, 13 seconds. Chief Greg Peterson thinks that’s pretty good, considering the department covers 35 square miles.
In his biannual update to City Council Feb. 28, the fire chief said White Bear firefighters/ paramedics answered 5,283 calls in 2022, a 7% increase from 2021. Most calls, 82%, are medical and 18% are fire and rescue.
The department currently has 15 full-time and 26 part-time firefighters/paramedics. “The goal is to continue adding to full-time staffing,” Peterson told council, but they’re not alone. “Fire departments are expanding into full-time staff in the suburbs right now, which is creating a lot of competition,” he said.
His update included a recognition last month. White Bear’s fire department received a Certificate of Clinical Excellence for demonstrating exceptional clinical care in 2022.
Supply issues have delayed delivery of the city’s new ambulance, added the chief. He expects it to arrive this summer. A new search and rescue boat should be ready for pickup in fall.
Council Member Kevin Edberg asked the chief if fires seem more significant? His answer was “Yes. A lot has to do with materials used in construction. People have less than 3 minutes to get out of the house now. Historically, it was more like 20 minutes. Products are made from petroleum and burn hotter and faster.”
Also noted, the department is celebrating 135 years in 2023.
In other business, the council approved the following:
Sale of 2023 general obligation capital improvement bonds in amount of $10 million. The funding finalizes the city’s public safety facility renovation and expansion project costs.
Eight bids were received from investment firms on the Feb. 28 bond issue. Northland Securities Inc., Minneapolis, was awarded the bond with a true interest cost of 3.7239%. Bidding was competitive; the difference between the lowest and highest bids was less than a quarter of a percent, noted Finance Director Kerri Kindsvater.
The rate is lower than originally estimated by the city’s bond consultant, and saves $704,000 in principal and interest over the bond’s life.
The city’s strong AA+ long-term bond rating is attributed to council’s accomplishments in developing and implementing long-range financial plans and policies, noted Kindsvater. The rating remains one step below the highest possible rating of AAA. The S&P report noted the city’s local economy is experiencing significant residential and commercial development, leading to improved market values. During the last three years, the city’s tax base grew by an annual average of 7%.
Taxes collected from property owners in future levies will be credited to the debt service fund for the next 20 years to pay down the bond. According to the finance director, net levy amounts will range from $361,000 to $802,000.
“Staff continues to do a fine job with financial planning,” noted Edberg. “It should bolster the community’s confidence.”
Special event application by White Bear Lake Area Schools for annual Bears Night Out community picnic during Night to Unite from 2-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. The event involves food trucks, music and exclusive use of Podvin Park.
Application from White Bear Lions Club to conduct charitable gambling at Big Wood Brewery, 2222 Fourth St. The club has gambling activities at two other locations: Carbone’s Pizzeria & Pub and 617 Lounge.
A resolution authorizing the city manager to negotiate and enter into a professional services agreement with Short Elliot Hendrickson Inc. for the completion of the downtown mobility and parking study. The 2023 budget included $150,000 for completion of the study.
Heard the mayor read a proclamation celebrating the White Bear Area Chamber of Commerce 100th anniversary. Organized in 1923, the chamber has been helping local businesses prosper since 1923. Council Member Dan Jones congratulated the chamber, adding, “it’s had a few bumps and bruises” along the way. He attributed three key people to turning the organization around: former Executive Director Tom Snell, current Executive Director Shari Wilson and Office Manager Maureen Francis.
