White Bear Lake farmers market acclimates to COVID-19

Normally located on Washington Avenue, the White Bear Lake Farmers Market, like many other events in the community, has had to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic. The market will be moving to the West side of Clark Street to better meet the needs and requirements imposed by the COVID-19 outbreak. Not surprisingly, there will be some changes.
“The biggest one is probably spacing, and that’s kind of why we moved it. I know a lot of the vendors had already taken it upon themselves to get hand sanitizers and other things,” said Mary Helmerick, White Bear Lake Farmers Market coordinator.
By moving from Washington Avenue to the west end of Clark Street, the market will have more room to allow for 6 feet between booths and social distancing between customers. The move has been something Helmerick has wanted to do for a while, but was hoping to do gradually. Instead, these circumstances have forced the market to move all at once — and quickly.
“I’m really excited to see how the new location works. I think it’s a great move for us,” she said.
For those used to visiting the market on Washington Avenue, signs will be posted directing people to the new location not too far away. Face masks at the market are optional as it is held outdoors, and organizers have worked to spread things out as much as possible.
The new location won’t be the only new part of the farmers market this year. Many new booths will be open, including a pickling vendor and a mushroom one, too.
“We have a lady who does prepackaged organic beverages. We have a lady who’s going to be selling fresh cut flowers. We have CBD, and it’s grown locally,” Helmerick said.
There will be many familiar faces along with these new vendors. Helmerick estimates that about 75% of her vendors have been with her for multiple years.
“My vendors really rock. A couple of them have volunteered for the first couple days to try to help me get things moving along,” she said.
With all of the changes to this year’s market, many vendors have had to adapt, including Jessica and Mark Gilberston of Gilbertson farms. The two sell beef, pork, chicken, eggs and many different kinds of produce. The meat and eggs are free-range, hormone- and antibiotic-free, and the produce is chemical-free.
“I haven’t been nervous. It’s been more hard trying to adjust to everything that changes from one day to the next,” Jessica said.
The two have worked to make their foods available in other ways to meet the needs of those less willing to venture out and explore during the pandemic.
“We added contactless pickup where people are doing orders online, placing orders to pick up at market,” Jessica said.
People can order from Gilbertson Farms online through their website, Facebook page, or even by emailing them at markandjessgilbertson@gmail.com.
Both Helmerick and the Gilbertsons are encouraging the community to do what White Bear does best and support the small businesses through the pandemic.
“It’s local. You’re supporting the small farmer. It’s the freshest food you’re going to get. It’s small, and it’s great,” Mark said.
“All of the stuff is locally grown and with this pandemic, a lot of those people have been suffering so they could use that support,” Helmerick said.
The White Bear Lake Farmers Market has been around since the ’70s and is one of the oldest such markets in the Twin Cities area. The Gilbertsons began selling on and off there in the ’80s and began selling products there annually in the late ’90s.
That’s one of the special things about the market: its longevity.
“We’ve been around since the ’70s. We keep it basic. We don’t add any fluff. We’re just an old-school market,” Helmerick said.
The farmers market was created to draw people to downtown and help the area, and now it is White Bear’s turn to help the market and all of its vendors. More information regarding the White Bear Lake Farmers Market can be found on the Minnesota Grown website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.