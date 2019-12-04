WHITE BEAR LAKE — The monthly lake quality report, issued by a guy who's spent most of his life on the water, contained good news.
Lake elevation Nov. 19 was 925.00 feet. “That's the same level it's been all summer,” noted Mike Parenteau, chair of the White Bear Lake Conservation District (WBLCD) lake quality committee. “It's amazing.”
Parenteau's news followed the Eurasian watermilfoil treatment report presented annually by aquatics expert Steve McComas to the WBLCD board. He gave the lake a positive bill of health (see separate story). That includes treatment of non-native phragmites, which Parenteau said was “very successful” this fall.
“There could be a small amount of regrowth,” added the board member, who represents the city of White Bear Lake. “The Department of Natural Resources recommends a two- to three-year program to eradicate (invasive) phragmites.”
Helping the board make the decision to treat again is the fact the county indicated it will pay for the phragmites treatment. “They're reimbursing us, since they found extra money in the budget,” Parenteau said. The bill came to $987.
Another stat from Parenteau: White Bear Lake froze Nov. 28 last year and stayed frozen.
In other action at its Nov. 19 monthly meeting, the WBLCD board:
• Approved the first reading of three ordinances regarding swimming and mooring buoys.
A public hearing is planned at the Jan. 21 meeting along with the second reading. District code would be amended to read that no swimming floats, buoys or markers shall be located in the lake outside the authorized dock use area without a license from the board. Same for ski jumps, slalom courses, diving towers or other structures. Language also states that no dock, buoy, mooring or other structure shall be located in the way of navigable waters or other dock or come within 10 feet of a structure. Ordinance 12 would be repealed.
• Tabled request by Manitou Island Association for swim ropes.
The lake utilization committee feels the swim ropes would block navigable waters. Chair Mark Ganz pointed out the island is private and committee members felt it inappropriate for private property owners to cordon off a portion of the lake for themselves.
• Discussed possible use of a drone next summer to assist in enforcing district ordinances.
Legal counsel Alan Kantrud suggested a drone could “catch what's going on in real time and make sure everyone is playing nice.” There are certifications and regulations regarding drones that board members felt would require an experienced drone operator. No decision was made.
Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.