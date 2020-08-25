WHITE BEAR LAKE — On Monday, Aug. 24, educators and their loved ones gathered in a socially distanced manner before the school board meeting to request that distanced learning start off the school year.
Supporters dressed in “red for ed” to show solidarity with educators who feel unsafe returning to school with a hybrid model this fall.
“Our most recent survey of White Bear Lake Educator (formerly the White Bear Lake Teachers Association) members shows that 74% of 468 respondents would choose distance learning because it is the model that offers the greatest safety and consistency and the highest instructional quality as we start the year,” said Tiffany Dittrich, a teacher in District 624.
Educators sited safety, consistency and high-quality learning as reasons for wanting to start the school year off with a distance learning model. They noted that multiple school districts near White Bear Lake have decided to go this route.
“We would love if Dr. (Wayne) Kazmierczak and the board members came forward with a different proposal like many of the surrounding school districts like Mounds View, North St. Paul, Maplewood, Oakdale and Roseville that have decided to start off with distance learning for a few weeks and then transition into hybrid learning once they’re ready,” said teacher Karin Hogen.
Currently the schools are planning a hybrid model of return this fall, but educators argue that they are being thrown into this without a plan.
“On Aug. 10, I shared a list of over 100 questions regarding safety and quality instruction with district leadership and the school board. As of today, a majority of those questions remain inadequately answered or unanswered,” Dittrich said.
“Some of our questions are, ‘how are we going to support our students of color? How are we going to support our students without access to the internet?’” said Erika Jagiella, a special education teacher at Otter Lake Elementary. “We have tons of questions about how the buildings work without air conditioning, more so safety questions than how daily things work with our students.”
Teachers pointed out that managing social distancing and mask wearing for all students in the packed hallways and schools, even in a hybrid model, would be difficult.
“We can have all of the PPE and all of the sanitation measures that we need, but unfortunately it comes down to how students deal with that, how students do that. And of course, we’ll teach them, but in the mean time we know there are students who are going to forget, there are students who are going to challenge it. We know that there are some who might accidentally make the wrong move and put everybody at risk,” said Claire Luger, a special education teacher at Central Middle School.
During the event, board member Deborah Beloyed came outside before the meeting to hear from concerned teachers. One woman had tears streaming down her face as she begged the board member to switch to distance learning for the safety of herself and her family.
When asked to comment, Beloyed declined and referred all questions to Board Chair Don Mullin.
“I think this is an important issue because I think that school, first and foremost, needs to be safe for every single person in the building, and I think that if there is an increased risk at all of someone getting sick then we are not doing our job of supporting families as we need to,” said Kristin Chase, a teacher at Central Middle School.
Bernie Burnham, the Vice President of Education Minnesota, came to the event and spoke on the issues the educators were facing.
“We know educators want nothing more than to be back in their classrooms with their students, however; in these times with so much uncertainty we must ensure the safety and well-being of all,” she said.
The group at the event asked community members to join White Bear Lake Area Educators in a commitment to help protect the community.
“I’m excited to share with you today a way we can all get involved: Bears protect Bears. Coupled with the work being done in our schools, this initiative ensures safety and consistency for every Bear throughout this year. Join us in committing to habits that mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Dittrich said.
They are asking community members to hang up a sign in their windows and commit to wear a mask in public places, socially distance, wash hands, and stay home at any sign of symptoms.
“I think the community needs to know that we, no matter what as teachers, will teach our students, but we just want to make sure that we’re not spreading it further to the community,” Jagiella said.
Jagiella also pointed out that as a special education teacher, she has many students who are vulnerable and social distancing may be something that they don’t understand yet.
“One of the most important things is starting the year off with distance learning for all, and then once we see cases go down in our tri-county area, move back to a hybrid model when it’s safe, when we know it’s something we can control in our schools,” Luger said.
Organizers emphasized that this event was not meant to be a protest, but more of an education and unity event. One teacher noted that although this pandemic feels long, in the whole scheme of things it is short term.
“Why would we risk any Bear in the community?” said Joanna Trudgeon, a teacher at North Campus High School. “Why would we risk any life because we are so eager to return to something that’s unsafe because we want it to be back to the normal that we’re used to? We need to wait a little longer so everybody in this community is safe.”
Although multiple nearby districts switched to distanced learning for the first few weeks of school until cases of the virus start to decline, it is unclear if White Bear Lake will follow suit.
