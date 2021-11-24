The man who drowned on White Bear Lake Aug. 20 has been identified as John Sanders of Brooklyn Park. The incident has been ruled an accidental drowning.
According to a report obtained by the Press from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, Sanders and three co-workers had rented a 22-foot pontoon boat from Tally's Dockside. While the group was swimming, Sanders became distressed and went underwater. The others were unable to locate him.
The Ramsey County Sheriff, White Bear Lake Fire Department and Washington County Sheriff searched the area by boat, and dive teams from Ramsey County Sheriff and Washington County Sheriff located and recovered Sanders in 8 feet of water. Medics attempted CPR; he was transported by ambulance to St. John's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
As previously reported by the Press, the area of the lake the drowning occurred is known to have weeds, but it is unknown whether that was a contributing factor. The man was not wearing a life jacket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.