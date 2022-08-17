WHITE BEAR LAKE — Under different circumstances, a residential irrigation ban would be in effect now that lake level has dropped below 923.5 feet.
Municipalities within a 5-mile radius of White Bear Lake that provide water to residences have been informed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that lake levels have dropped below the elevation trigger established by court order.
The 2017 order is stayed, however, while municipalities wait for hearings regarding water appropriation permits.
“Most, but not all, of these permit holders have requested a contested case hearing, so we are asking them to voluntarily abide by the ban,” said Randall Doneen, DNR section manager for conservation assistance and regulation. “For those permittees that did not request a contested case hearing, we are informing them of the need to implement the residential irrigation ban.”
When asked for a status update on the hearings, to be held before an administrative law judge, Doneen said the process is “going pretty slow.”
“The DNR and attorney general’s office are doing what we can to move this along,” Doneen said. “The District Court recently clarified that the residential irrigation ban and per capita water use goals were only intended for public water suppliers. With that, some parties are attempting to settle and get removed from the contested case. No one has been removed yet. That has been the most activity as of late.”
The list of permit holders contesting changes to their water appropriation include Hugo, Lake Elmo, Lino Lakes, Mahtomedi, North St. Paul, Oakdale, Stillwater, Vadnais Heights, White Bear Lake and White Bear Township.
When the city of White Bear Lake was asked to voluntarily implement the residential irrigation ban, City Manager Lindy Crawford directed staff to put together social media information that “strongly encourages” property owners conserve water during this time.
Conservation measures being recommended include installation of water-saving fixtures and appliances and limiting or eliminating nonessential outdoor water use.
White Bear Township supervisors decided not to implement any additional restrictions beyond what is already in its ordinances.
“As the DNR pointed out in its memo to us, since we are still contesting the case, our compliance is not required,” said Town Administrator Pat Christopherson. “In the meantime, the board did task me with coming up with language to establish a residential irrigation ban to be in place when the final rulings are made.”
According to the DNR, 17% of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions. A significant portion of the severe drought zone is in the seven-county metro area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.