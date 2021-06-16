WHITE BEAR LAKE — City Council met in person for the first time in months at its June 8 meeting. Mayor Jo Emerson said it was good to be back together. The mayor also publicly thanked City Clerk Kara Coustry, "who kept us going during the pandemic. We couldn't have done this without her." Emerson told Coustry she made it easy for the council to get its work done.
First on the agenda was a design status update by Wold Architects concerning the police squad garage and fire apparatus bay project.
Most of the focus has been on functional layout of the building to make sure concepts still work, said Wold's Joel Dunning. The schematic design process will take six weeks to wrap up, with the design development phase occurring July to September. Architects will bring the design package back to council in September for approval. The project is expected to be completed December 2022.
In other business last week, the council:
• Accepted the low bid in the amount of $97,200 from Hydro-Klean LLC for the 2021 sewer lining project.
Liners will be installed inside sanitary sewer mains that have been identified by public works as high risks for backups due to misaligned joints, root problems, pipe deterioration or inaccessible locations. "The city has been undertaking these types of lining projects since 1994 and has found this a cost-effective way to improve flow and reduce maintenance problems," noted Public Works Director Paul Kauppi.
Sewer mains will be lined on Ebba Street, Jansen Avenue, Oak Street and Roth Place.
Kauppi said the city has a total of 120 miles of sanitary sewer, about 20 miles of which is made of more modern PVC material that does not require lining.
Council Member Kevin Edberg commented that "most of us don't spend any time thinking about what we can't see until something really bad happens. We have 120 miles of really important stuff."
• Approved a request by Beckmann Custom Homes LLC for a minor subdivision and two variances at 4783 Otter Lake Road. The two 20-foot variances allow two lot widths of 80 feet.
• Approved a request by Len Schreier for two variances at 4775 Brooke Court. The applicant needed a 2-foot variance from the 20-foot side yard setback to install a 544-square-foot in-ground pool and 10-foot variance from the front yard setback for a fence.
• Approved a request by Susan Welles of Husnik Homes on behalf of Molly Theno for three variances at 4870 Johnson Ave. The applicant is constructing a new two-car attached garage.
• Adopted the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
• Approved a request by Therese Faison for a special home occupation permit extension at 4445 Lincoln Ave. The permit grants a three-year extension allowing a massage therapy business to operate out of a triplex.
• Issued a massage therapist license to Farrah Fisher at Sunbear Salon and Medspa.
• Heard from City Manager Ellen Hiniker that residents are being asked to conserve water during the heat wave. City ordinance does have water restriction rules. According to municipal code, irrigation is prohibited between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day from May 1 through Sept. 30.
Council Member Bill Walsh asked that drinking fountains be turned back on around town. Kauppi said he would take care of it ASAP.
— Debra Neutkens
