Since COVID-19 struck Minnesota, White Bear Lake’s Lake Avenue Trail has become busier, according to City Manager Ellen Hiniker. The City Council addressed that issue via teleconferencing on Tuesday, April 28.
“We've been watching it,” Hiniker told council. “We know there's a lot of traffic, and we see most people paying attention to the social distancing rule. We've put up signs to try to remind people of those rules.”
Multiple residents have asked the city to close the roadway.
“There have been requests to shut Lake Avenue down or shut it down minimally to at least only allow those who live on Lake Avenue to use the roadway,” Hiniker said. “I bring this up because we've had several conversations internally (about) whether we should close Lake Avenue, and I want you to know it's not something we're ignoring.”
Though barriers could be put up, with so many access points, doing so could cause confusion. “For us to close it to local traffic, there are actually 21 access points along Lake Avenue from different side streets going into it,” Hiniker said. “We know that people really enjoy that trail, and we want them to continue to enjoy it safely and be comfortable.”
Councilman Dan Jones said he was against restricting access. “It is a public road. For those who can't walk, they do have the right to go for a drive down the road,” he said. “I wouldn't support any restrictions as far as vehicles onto Lake Avenue, but could we drop the speed limit down temporarily? Outside of that, I wouldn't support restrictions.”
Mayor Jo Emerson agreed, adding that pedestrians who feel uncomfortable with the crowds can find alternative routes.
Hiniker said that she appreciated the council's feedback and without further direction from the council, will ensure city staff continue to describe the challenges of closing the road as they receive similar calls.
