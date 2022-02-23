District plans to tweak dock ordinance
WHITE BEAR LAKE — A public hearing is scheduled March 15 regarding dock length on White Bear Lake.
The lake conservation district intends to add ordinary high water level, or OHW, to its ordinance as a way to measure dock length, which cannot exceed 300 feet.
OHW is an elevation delineating the highest water level that has been maintained for a sufficient period of time to leave evidence upon the landscape, commonly the point where natural vegetation changes from predominantly aquatic to predominantly terrestrial.
That elevation has been set at 924.89 feet above sea level.
Even if the lake is less than 4 feet deep at 200 feet from OHW, the maximum is still 300 feet, according to the ordinance.
Marina owners in Commercial Bay are the only ones with docks that long. Docks of White Bear requested a dock 345 feet long, per the DNR permit, for a total of 260 slips on seven docks at normal water levels. The application states the marina has 720 feet of frontage.
Tally’s docks are stated as 300 feet from OHW. The permit lists 60 boat slips on a site that lists 180 feet of frontage.
The city of White Bear Lake owns Boat Works Marina on 342 feet of shoreline. The longest dock in its application measures 331 feet with 160 slips.
Finally, the VFW wants a total of 28 slips on 110 feet of frontage. Its docks are 152 feet from water’s edge.
Because the Lake Utilization Committee didn’t meet this month, dock permits for Commercial Bay will be approved next month.
At the lake conservation district meeting Feb. 15, the following slate of officers were approved:
Bryan DeSmet, White Bear Township, is returning as chair and Mark Ganz of Mahtomedi remains vice chair. White Bear Township Director Diane Longville stepped down as secretary/treasurer. White Bear Lake Director Mike Parenteau will take her place.
There was no lake quality report. In other news, DeSmet said a sign for St. Germain’s Bay is “moving forward.”
— Debra Neutkens
