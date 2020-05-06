WHITE BEAR LAKE — The backdrop was different. Rather than sitting in council chambers, the White Bear Lake Conservation District’s board of directors sat in their homes for the April 21 meeting.
Members conducted business using the Zoom meeting platform while maintaining requisite social distancing.
On the agenda: Goose population control, which was postponed for more discussion until summer. Chair Bryan DeSmet felt there wasn’t time to organize a control effort this spring. The board agreed.
Whether to take a position on closing beaches and marinas this summer was also discussed. Birchwood director Susie Mahoney said she’d been contacted by a resident regarding Kay Beach. It has a small dock, making it impossible to social distance.
“I don’t recommend beaches be open because social distancing is not possible,” Mahoney said.
Mahtomedi board member Mark Ganz disagreed. “I don’t think this body has authority to tell municipalities what to do,” he said. Counsel Alan Kantrud said that was correct. The WBLCD does not have authority over terrestrial issues.
Dellwood director Marty Rathmanner added: “People either observe social distancing or they don’t. We can’t be judge and jury of that. People have to use common sense. We can’t control that.”
DeSmet suggested adding government links on the WBLCD website for people to get the latest recommendations on coronavirus rather than offer a position statement. Links will be added.
In other business, the board:
• Renewed the annual contract with Ramsey County water patrol.
The contract is 120 hours at $40 an hour. Mahoney said it doesn’t sound like many hours for 12 weeks. She wondered if the Manitou island group that gave a check last fall have contacted the district? DeSmet said not to his knowledge.
Ganz pointed out that part-time patrols are no longer allowed; deputies have taken over the duties and the department is stretched thin. He said it is the same with Washington County.
• Approved a $3,400 invasive weed survey by Blue Water Science. Last year’s survey cost $3,300. Mike Parenteau said the survey will include milfoil and a search for starry stonewort.
• Heard lake quality report from Parenteau. Lake level is 925.01 feet or 3 inches higher than last year at this time. Water temperature is 43 degrees. “Water is still flowing out and running into Bald Eagle Lake,” he said.
• Welcomed new member Scott O’Connor. He replaces Dellwood board member Rylan Juran.
Debra Neutkens
