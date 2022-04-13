WHITE BEAR LAKE — A new community development director has been named by the city. Jason Lindahl will be coming to White Bear Lake from the city of Hopkins, where he has served as city planner since 2015. Prior to his time in Hopkins, Lindahl was the city planner with the city of Rosemount for over 12 years.
Lindahl has a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from Minnesota State University, Mankato and a bachelor’s degree in urban studies from the University of Minnesota. He is also certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP).
“Jason will bring great experience in both process and project management to the city of White Bear Lake,” said City Manager Lindy Crawford. “His attention to detail and respect for the community he serves really stood out during the hiring process. He will be a great addition to our team.”
Lindahl’s first day as community development director will be May 2, 2022. He replaces Anne Kane, who held the position for 10 years.
