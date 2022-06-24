After a two-year hiatus, the The White Bear Lake Classic and Vintage Boat Show is coming back this summer as part of the Manitou Days celebration.
The 15th annual White Bear Lake Classic and Vintage Boat Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, in front of the White Bear Shopping Center, located on the shore of White Bear Lake.
Press Publications is hosting the event, taking over from Pat Oven who passed away unexpectedly in 2020.
“He started the boat show, built it up and really did a great job,” Publisher Carter Johnson said. “He had a boat named Baybe in the show and I watched him restore it throughout the years.”
Pat's wife Susan said Pat started the boat show to commemorate the tradition of boating on White Bear Lake.
“Pat always thought that the boating history of White Bear Lake was under represented and should have been promoted more,” Susan said. “He wanted to have sailboats in the boat show to recognize and celebrate the history of sailboating on White Bear Lake.”
There will be an awards ceremony with winners in four boat categories – inboard, outboard, sail, and row and paddle. Other awards will be given for people's choice and kid's choice.
“Our theme this year is celebrating the 100-year anniversary of water skiing and we're going to try and make it fun with a land water ski show,” Ashely Thoma of Press Publications said. “We're also going to have a nautical market, which is basically a swap meet, where people can sell nautical themed things like vintage life jackets, model ships and different things like that.”
Bear Boating will offer free boat rides from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Passengers will be loaded at the city dock on the north side of the VFW. All adults must be vaccinated to ride on the boat.
Rounding out the event for spectators will be food from Admiral D's, an ice cream cart, music with DJ Matt Kotefka, balloon artist Mandana and a variety of vendors. People will also see Captain Jack Sparrow swaggering around looking for any would-be pirates.
Nearly 20 boats have registered so far, including a 1947 Century Sea Maid and a 1947 Thompson Indian row boat.
“With the history of boat builders in White Bear Lake and Pat Ovens legacy, its pretty meaningful to be part of the boat show in 2022,” Johnson said.
The boat show is free to attend and to register your boat. Entries will be accepted until June 17.
To register for the boat show go to https://www.presspubs.com/site/forms/contest/boat_show/f15th_annual_classic__vintage_boat_show.
Shoreview Press Editor Noelle Olson can be reached at shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1229.
