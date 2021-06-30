WHITE BEAR LAKE — City Manager Ellen Hiniker publicly announced she is retiring at end of year and endorsed an executive search firm to find her replacement.
"It's hard for me to say out loud," Hiniker told City Council June 22 when sharing her "difficult decision" to resign.
In her letter of resignation, which was formally accepted by the mayor, Hiniker stated that she carried with her "the warmest and most sincere gratitude" for the opportunity to serve the mayor and council, as well as her hometown community.
Hiniker promised to facilitate a smooth transition, noting "there is still a lot of work to do" in her final six months. The city manager said she had shared her plans with the mayor in January. Council members learned of it at a June 15 work session.
In an email to the Economic Development Corporation (EDC), Hiniker explained that she wanted to "carve out more time" for her husband, Bill Short, White Bear Township's longtime clerk, who retired three years ago, and to visit her children scattered around the country.
"I've had the great fortune to serve as city manager for my hometown, work for a very supportive and collegial council alongside tremendous staff and serve on committees comprised of truly dedicated community members like you," she wrote the EDC.
Council approved a contract at last week's meeting with David Drown Associates, an executive search firm Hiniker said was "highly regarded for its work." The firm includes a guarantee that if the candidate leaves within two years of appointment, they will conduct another search process at no charge.
Co-lead in the search is Mark Casey, former St. Anthony Village city administrator, someone Mayor Jo Emerson knows through the League of Minnesota Cities and recommends.
Council Member Dan Jones endorsed the consultant hire, noting that "it's an investment the city needs to make." Council Member Bill Walsh disagreed, countering that the work could be done in-house. "This is an attractive job, and we'll get the best applying," he said. "I think we can do it ourselves and save taxpayers the $21,000 to do the hire."
Council Member Kevin Edberg believed risk management should be considered. "I do not dispute the attractive nature of the job, but I look at the downside risk of a bad hire. The wrong fit can be really expensive," he pointed out. The contract was approved 4-1 with Walsh opposed.
Not ready to totally retire yet, Hiniker told EDC members she will seek opportunities to teach the next generation of people interested in working in the public sector and hopes to do project work.
"EDC has some exciting initiatives in play, and I remain committed as ever to the work ahead these coming months," Hiniker said. "I am especially encouraged by recent discussions organized by Terry (Kellerman) that we have had around parking options and look forward to our continued collaboration."
Hiniker has served as city manager since December 2015.
— Debra Neutkens
