White Bear Lake City Council wants local control for THC, cannabis regulation

State Sen. Heather Gustafson (DFL-Vadnais Heights) speaks to the White Bear Lake City Council to discuss the city’s 2023 legislative priorities.

 Contributed

WHITE BEAR LAKE — If the Minnesota Legislature legalizes the use and sale of cannabis, the City Council wants to have a say in how the drug is dispensed in White Bear Lake.

Maintaining local control of cannabis — if and when it becomes legal statewide — as well as other products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is one of the city’s three legislative priorities for 2023.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.