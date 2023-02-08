White Bear Lake City Council wants local control for THC, cannabis regulation

WHITE BEAR LAKE — If the Minnesota Legislature legalizes the use and sale of cannabis, the City Council wants to have a say in how the drug is dispensed in White Bear Lake.
Maintaining local control of cannabis — if and when it becomes legal statewide — as well as other products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is one of the city’s three legislative priorities for 2023.
A law that went into effect last July legalized the sale of edible cannabis products that have up to 5 mg of THC per dose and 50 mg per container for purchasers 21 years and older.
In the wake of the new law, the city in late September approved a 12-month moratorium on the sale of the products in town. The purpose of the pause was to give city staff more time to study the topic in light of unclear guidance from the state regarding municipalities’ ability to regulate THC locally.
The priority is one that newly sworn-in state Sen. Heather Gustafson (DFL-Vadnais Heights) shares with the City Council members. The freshman lawmaker recently told city leaders she understood their concerns about THC regulation and agreed with their stance.
“I know that the way that was rolled out last session was terrible, so we don’t want to do that again. I am in favor of you all having local control over this. I agree,” Gustafson said. “Mayor Louismet was talking about how it should just be like it is with liquor licenses. I fully agree with that.”
Lawmakers this legislative session are considering a bill — House File 100 — that would legalize the possession, growth, use and sale of certain amounts of cannabis and cannabis products for personal use for adults 21 years and older. The bill also would allow people with cannabis-related offenses on their criminal records to have those offenses expunged. A similar bill, Senate File 73, has been introduced in the other chamber.
“I really do see it as the same as alcohol or tobacco — that’s always found within the purview of local government to zone how we’d like, how we see fit and license how we see fit,” Mayor Dan Louismet said. “It’s the only way for us to be able to manage this properly and keep it away from schools, the things that nobody disagrees on.”
Council members Dan Jones and Bill Walsh agreed with Louismet’s point. Jones also voiced hesitancy about the state’s existing capacity to regulate the safety of THC and cannabis items, noting how a small number of state employees manage the safety of such products.
The newly proposed legislation would call for the creation of the Office of Cannabis Management, which would be in charge of regulating cannabis in the state.
Section 13 of HF 100 outlines the extent to which local governments can impose rules on cannabis. Although the bill forbids local governments from prohibiting cannabis use, possession and sale outright, it lets such government bodies adopt “reasonable restrictions on the time, place and manner of the operation of a cannabis business provided that such restrictions do not prohibit the establishment or operation of cannabis businesses.”
For instance, local governments can prohibit cannabis businesses from operating within 1,000 feet of schools, day cares, nursing homes, union headquarters, places of worship and the state Capitol grounds as long as such businesses can still otherwise be established in that given community.
Cities and counties would also have the discretion to allow cannabis businesses to operate between 2 a.m. and 8 a .m. Monday-Saturday and 2 a.m.-10 a.m. Sunday — periods of time during which the bill would otherwise forbid cannabis from being sold.
Aside from cannabis policy, the City Council’s other two Legislative priorities for 2023 are the same as in the past couple of years: seeking legislative relief from the 2017 district court order for a residential watering ban and increasing the deputy registrar filing fees that reimburse offices for customer service costs.
