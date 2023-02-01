White Bear Lake City Council mulls downtown lighting dilemma

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Businesses in downtown White Bear Lake don’t want to be left in the dark for much longer. Literally.
Kim Schoonover, owner of Indulge Salon & Spa on Third Street, is one of a few business owners who’ve requested the city fix several old, wooden-carriage street lights that are in disrepair or that provide only dim illumination.
Installation of a completely new lighting system is scheduled for completion in 2024-25 as part of the city’s street and parking lot rehabilitation project. But in the meantime, Schoonover said, she wants a temporary solution to brighten the business hub.
“I see families with little kids walking from the square down the street at night, and it is so dark. It is not welcoming,” Schoonover told the City Council. “We've all spent money on our businesses to try to make them welcoming, and this is not welcoming by any means, so it's very frustrating. I just hope that we can find some type of temporary fix.”
According to a map City Engineer and Public Works Director Paul Kauppi showed the council, there are 34 wooden poles with working lights located in the blocks between Second and Fourth streets and Highway 61 and Banning Avenue. Thirty-three wooden poles in that area without working lights have been removed or have had their light fixtures removed.
Meanwhile, 14 wooden poles lack working lights but are still standing with the fixtures in place. Five of those are along Second Street, four are along Third Street, three are on Clark Avenue and two are on Washington Square.
The wooden poles were originally installed in the 1970s and have deteriorated or rotted through the years, according to Kauppi.
“A number of the lights are still standing, but the lights are out. We've attempted a number of times to get a lot of these to work. We're finding out that there are underground wiring issues,” Kauppi said.
He added that “without digging up the sidewalks and our other infrastructure, it's difficult to get those repaired.”
When it comes to the 14 poles without working lights, Kauppi estimated it could cost $5,000 to $10,000 per fixture. That cost range includes the price of the new lights themselves and work needed to put new underground wiring in place. All told, he guessed such an endeavor would roughly total $70,000 to $140,000.
Kauppi also guessed that replacing the 34 functioning wooden pole lights with brighter lamps would cost about $500 to $1,000 per fixture, or $17,000 to $34,000 total.
“We haven't gotten quotes and things like that at this point,” he said.
He later noted that the city hasn’t done structural evaluations of those 34 poles to see if they’re starting to deteriorate.
Any underground work to repair broken wiring wouldn’t be able to start this winter due to snow on the ground; instead, the earliest such work could commence would be this summer. Kauppi anticipated existing light fixtures could get new lamps in the spring should the council go that route.
Mayor Dan Louismet said it wouldn’t make sense to spend upward of $140,000 to redo all 14 wooden poles that lack light given that new lighting is planned in a couple of years anyway. However, he and other City Council members voiced support for pursuing temporary, cost-effective fixes.
“I'll just be candid: It’s embarrassing,” Louismet said. “I just drove by it before the council meeting, and there is a high level of lights that are not working. If you know to look for it, it’s very noticeable.”
Council Member Heidi Hughes suggested initial work could focus on the 34 existing lights and swap out their lamps with brighter ones. Louismet, however, said the city could pinpoint specific areas covered by those 34 poles and address especially problematic places.
Council Member Kevin Edberg pointed out the lighting situation is an example of deferred public infrastructure maintenance and objected to the fact the city had let it get to this point in the first place. He agreed something should be done about the downtown lights but requested any solutions should be “super energy efficient,” with the aim of bringing down the city’s energy bills over time.
Louismet said he’d be comfortable seeing how far $30,000 to $40,000 could go in terms of resolving lighting issues temporarily at existing fixtures.
“And maybe it's $8,000, I don't know. Great, let’s do it for $8,000. I mean, that's step one,” Louismet said. “I don't think we should be writing a blank check here saying, ‘Go and spend $40,000,’ but that's a logical first step.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.