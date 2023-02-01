White Bear Lake City Council mulls downtown lighting dilemma

Wooden light poles in downtown White Bear Lake were installed in the 1970s, and several are either no longer functioning or produce dim lighting. The City Council is looking into temporary lighting fixes for the area ahead of a new lighting system set for installation in 2024-25.

 Jackie Bussjaeger | Press Publications

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Businesses in downtown White Bear Lake don’t want to be left in the dark for much longer. Literally.

Kim Schoonover, owner of Indulge Salon & Spa on Third Street, is one of a few business owners who’ve requested the city fix several old, wooden-carriage street lights that are in disrepair or that provide only dim illumination.

