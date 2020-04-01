WHITE BEAR LAKE — Mayor Jo Emerson asked members of the public who were watching to bear with her and the council as they conducted their first virtual meeting over Webex March 24. City Hall is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The council is currently focusing on matters that need immediate attention but will resume usual council business as soon as possible,” Emerson said.
The first matter on the agenda was a resolution to extend the period of the local emergency declared previously by the mayor.
Councilman Kevin Edberg asked under what conditions the emergency resolution would be reversed. After some discussion, it was decided that an emergency is underway until the county or state declares an end to the emergency. Emerson said, “It’s something that enables the city to act quickly.”
City Manager Ellen Hiniker said that the League of Minnesota Cities is also advising cities to adopt a local state of emergency that will allow cities to act more quickly if they need to. It also provides some flexibility in administration if certain actions need to be taken. The council voted to approve the resolution.
The council also approved a resolution authorizing the use of electronic documents and signatures.
“It provides us the ability to act more quickly if we need to, and have documents signed until we’re able to do so,” said Hiniker.
Council also agreed to suspend late fees for utility payments.
In her council update, Hiniker said that staff is still able to work seven days a week as needed. During the meeting, Hiniker said she was very confident that the city would still be able to conduct business if a shelter-in-place order were enacted. The next day, Gov. Walz announced a stay-at-home order for Minnesota, which went into effect at 11:59 p.m. March 27. It will remain in effect until April 10.
City Engineer Paul Kauppi reminded residents not to flush wipes or anything other than toilet paper.
He said street crews are out doing street sweeping before spring rain comes, and that crews are continuing to do work around town and in city facilities. For now, the water tower project is continuing to move forward; however, Kauppi said he wasn't sure if the governor's new order would put that on hold.
Residents should continue to check the city's website, whitebearlake.org, for daily updates.
