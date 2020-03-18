WHITE BEAR LAKE — The City Council on March 10 discussed approving a temporary liquor license for the Church of St. Pius X for Friday fish fries during the remainder of Lent.
The church would like to serve beer and wine at three different events, as it has in the past.
City Manager Ellen Hiniker said, “We were trying to find a way to work with the state of Minnesota and the church of St. Pius.”
Hiniker explained that due to some staff changes and changes to statutory language, St. Pius would not be able to serve alcoholic drinks at the three planned events. However, there is a loophole in state statute: The law states that if a city council declared a community festival, there could be more than one such event held within 30 days where such beverages are served.
She noted that one option would be to deny the application and apologize to the church. However, city staff felt that since church members have been working toward the event already, it would be appropriate for the city to declare the events as a community festival this year.
The city attorney added that liquor licensing codes are some of the most confusing codes to deal with, which is why the issue had to come before the council.
The council approved the temporary liquor license.
Moving to other matters, the council looked to amend the ordinance to provide for regular review of council and mayor compensation.
Hiniker shared that council compensation has been reviewed and amended a mere four times since 1976.
The council has discussed the matter at previous meetings. There were suggestions about reviewing and/or changing the compensation every two or four years.
Hiniker said staff recommendation is to review it every two years, though she reminded the council that this was just the first reading of the ordinance, so the matter will be considered again in a month during the second reading.
Mayor Jo Emerson said there could be a change in council due to elections, so two years makes it more flexible and allows more people to have a voice.
Councilman Bill Walsh said he doesn’t have a problem with adopting an ordinance, but would prefer it to happen every four years as he thinks a two-year review cycle is too often.
“It is an awkward thing to talk about our salaries, but I do think by having it as an ordinance, I think it makes the process work better,” Emerson said.
The second reading and public reading and comment will take place next month.
In other action, the council:
• Heard a briefing from Hiniker on the city's response to the coronavirus outbreak. “Locally for us as an organization, we will be taking the lead from the state and the county if in fact anything escalates with the virus in the local community,” Hiniker said.
She said they have been looking at making sure emergency responders are equipped appropriately.
“I feel very confident in our emergency responders and their ability to manage what comes before us.”
• Heard a briefing on the annual deer survey from Hiniker. The city manager said there’s a patch around Goose Lake where deer populations seem to be growing, but the area is largely wetlands. She said there haven’t been requests for management of deer in the area for several years. The survey was not performed because of requests from residents but is simply an annual survey to keep track of numbers.
It was also noted that other area cities have a lot more to deal with than White Bear Lake does.
• Denied a message therapist license for Rumei Li.
Hiniker said there was a fairly detailed review of the application and reasons for denial that were given to council members. However, as part of the process, the applicant is allowed to speak before the council.
Li said she did not know she needed a work license. Hiniker said the applicant was truthful about everything on the application but she cannot work without a license and she was not licensed to work at her previous places of employment, either.
“She worked at other places without a license, which is in violation of our ordinance,” said Emerson.
Walsh said, “Because of the nature of this business and because of some of the bad behavior, illegal behavior and trafficking that goes on … we have taken a hard line on these applications and approval of folks to work in our town … We are very strict in White Bear Lake about this.”
• Approved a list of the annual business license renewals and liquor license renewals. Hiniker said the 24 establishments that sell tobacco were looked at in the fall and they all passed compliance checks.
• Approved a request by Hisdahl’s Trophies for a one-year time extension of an approved planned unit development for 1978 Highway 96.
Council members Dan Jones and Doug Biehn were absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
