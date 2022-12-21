WHITE BEAR LAKE — White Bear Lake’s total tax levy for 2023 represents an increase of $1,875,000, or 23.21%, over 2022’s levy.

Included in the 23.21% figure is a 12.48% increase — or an extra $1,008,000 — for operations; a 2.45% uptick for debt service related to the 2022 street improvement project; and an 8.28% jump in debt service related to the public safety building project.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.