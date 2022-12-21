WHITE BEAR LAKE — White Bear Lake’s total tax levy for 2023 represents an increase of $1,875,000, or 23.21%, over 2022’s levy.
Included in the 23.21% figure is a 12.48% increase — or an extra $1,008,000 — for operations; a 2.45% uptick for debt service related to the 2022 street improvement project; and an 8.28% jump in debt service related to the public safety building project.
The tax capacity rate related to the 2023 gross levy of $9,955,000 is 24.45%. That’s up from 2022’s tax levy of $8,080,000 and rate of 22.27%. The city will use $670,021 of unrestricted surplus cash from the general fund balance to offset the tax levy increase.
A median-value home of $306,100 will see a 17.60% increase in taxes payable compared to 2022. At a 24.45% tax rate, that property owner would pay $724.64 in taxes.
At its Dec. 13 meeting, the City Council approved the final adoption of the 2023 budget and 2022 revising budget as well as the adoption of the 2022 tax levy for taxes collectible in 2023. It also approved a resolution committing fund balances for specific purposes.
City Manager Lindy Crawford gave a rundown of what some of the significant revenue and expenditure changes are for 2023. The revenue changes include the following:
• A decrease in building permit revenues.
• Interest revenues that are not budgeted due to uncertainty in the market.
• A transfer from the construction fund to decrease support of the engineering operations per previous council direction.
• A reduction of the city's fiscal disparities contribution to the pool by 2.7% and the distribution by 7.6%.
• A decrease of approximately $506,350 in local government aid.
Expenditures changes, meanwhile, include the following:
• Salary adjustments for the pay plan as well as health insurance increases.
• Increases in utilities and fuel costs.
• The addition of two full-time firefighters/paramedics.
• The removal of a finance position and an engineering position.
• The replacement of playground equipment sand in three parks.
• Improvement of mental health services for public safety employees.
• Increases in miscellaneous technology costs and contract cleaning services.
Crawford also explained how property taxes are divided between the city, school district and county.
“For every $1, the city of White Bear Lake receives 18 cents of that dollar. The school district receives 39 cents, the county receives 36 cents and other taxing agencies such as the Met Council, mosquito control district, et cetera, receive 7 cents,” she said.
The 18 cents of city taxes, meanwhile, support a range of public services, such as 24/7 police and fire response, street maintenance sweeping, lighting, snowplowing, parks access and recreation activities, election activities, access to city publications and access to elected officials and city staff. Crawford noted those services in turn gives residents “an exceptional quality of life.”
She also contrasted White Bear Lake’s annual tax levy with that of 10 cities with similar populations. Despite White Bear Lake’s tax levy rate hike, its overall levy is still lower than those cities, which were Columbia Heights, Crystal, Fridley, Golden Valley, Hopkins, New Brighton, New Hope, Shoreview, South St. Paul and West St. Paul.
Golden Valley, New Brighton and Shoreview are the only cities on that list that will receive less LGA in 2023 than White Bear Lake, with New Brighton set to get $441,769 and Golden Valley and Shoreview not receiving any.
Mayor Dan Louismet voiced his support for the 2023 tax levy and budget and noted that, despite an increase, the budget didn’t have unessential items. He also pointed out how a big chunk of the levy increase is to pay for the new public safety building, which he said is a needed project.
“When you see 23%, that kind of makes your eyes water, but when you break it down and put it in context, there are improvements that are long overdue,” he said.
The City Council members also expressed support for the 2023 tax levy and budget, as all voted in favor of it.
Council Member Bill Walsh asked if the city had any money leftover from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and, if so, whether it was being used. Finance Director Kerri Kindsvater confirmed the city did have some of those funds and they’ve been budgeted already through 2024.
Council Member Heidi Hughes said it “pinches” to have to vote on a tax increase but agreed that budget increases, such as salary increases to staff, are needed.
Council Member Kevin Edberg agreed and expanded on that point.
“There's a reason why our salaries are way below average. There's a reason why it took us 70 years to get a new building. It's a culture of frugality that can be taken to extremes, and we are now coming to a reckoning of where that part of our culture takes us,” Edberg said.
“It's a healthy conversation that we're having, and I'm totally fine with that. But it's a culture of, ‘There's never a time to spend money.’ That is not a useful framing for what we need.”
Council Member Dan Jones recognized the budget increase was “massive” but said it was needed, if not wanted.
