White Bear Lake churches partner to form Table 2.19

Pastor Juli Thompson of St. Stephen Lutheran Church enjoys dinner and conversation with a family from her congregation. 

 Contributed

St. Stephen Lutheran and Redeemer Lutheran are partnering together in a new way of doing church. 

Their latest project, Table 2.19, is open to anyone who is looking for an alternative to traditional church. 

