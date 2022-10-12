White Bear Lake churches partner to form Table 2.19

St. Stephen Lutheran and Redeemer Lutheran are partnering together in a new way of doing church.
Their latest project, Table 2.19, is open to anyone who is looking for an alternative to traditional church.
“Church doesn’t have to look like what it looks like on Sunday mornings,” Melissa Whitman said.
Whitman is director of Children, Youth and Family Ministry at Redeemer Lutheran and the youth director at St. Stephen Lutheran, and she has been looking for ways her churches can conduct outreach in the White Bear Lake community.
Whitman originally got the idea for Table 2.19 while attending a conference. She was looking for a way to create a feeling of community in a post-pandemic world. According to Whitman, many church-goers stopped attending services during the pandemic.
The name Table 2.19 comes from Ephesians 2.19, a Bible verse that centers around the idea of forming a community and family.
“It doesn't look like a normal church service. We will sit together and have a meal. The meal represents the Eucharist, which either we will make or have someone cater.” Whitman explained. “People will sit at the table and talk about Scripture, and a pastor or myself might lead some discussion.”
This new take on church is aimed at folks who may have been marginalized by the church in the past. The two congregations hope to create a welcoming community in a neutral space that isn’t a regular church. Table 2.19 meals will be held on Sunday evenings at 5:30 at the Wild Bean coffee shop in Mahtomedi instead of at their respective churches.
“Sadly, there are people who are just not comfortable being in a church,” said Pastor Julie Thompson of St. Stephen.
Whitman says that some millennials and Gen Z’ers may have seen mistreatment of LGBTQ+ folks and other minorities in their church. Table 2.19 hopes to take away any negative stigmas about going to church and promote a welcoming environment for all.
“We want to create a warm, welcoming space where people’s fundamental need to be part of a community, where people care about them, can be met in a casual, nurturing way and in a way that shows what Jesus has to offer,” Thompson added.
The churches have been soft-launching the meals since August and have received positive comments about how the project is going. The official hard launch of Table 2.19 will be Oct. 9.
Whitman believes that the partnership between St. Stephen and Redeemer Lutheran will result in a strong turnout.
“We’re two ELCA Lutheran churches a mile and a half apart. We are stronger together, and we’re trying to bridge the two churches and make a larger impact by doing stuff together,” Whitman said.
Other churches in the metro area have tried a similar approach. Thompson cited one church in Columbia Heights that tried a similar model.
The original program, Lydia’s Table, which is based in New York, is still operating today.
In the future, Table 2.19 hopes to take on different volunteer projects to give back to the community and help the project grow. For now, the churches expect 40-60 participants total but would be happy to see more as the project progresses.
“What we really hope for is that people find themselves in a community here,” Whitman said.
All meals are free and open to anyone who is interested in attending.
