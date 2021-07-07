White Bear Lake boating speed limit now officially posted

WHITE BEAR LAKE — New signs posted around the lake hope to encourage boaters to heed the warnings.
Posted at boat launches and marinas, the signs inform watercraft operators of ordinances and common courtesies that make water activities more pleasant for everyone, said Scott Costello, board member of the White Bear Lake Conservation District (WBLCD) and the main person responsible for initiating the project.
“There has long been a WBLCD ordinance limiting speeds on the lake to 35 miles per hour, but few are aware of it because it’s not posted,” Costello pointed out. “Besides excess speed, the two biggest areas of complaint are loud music and large wakes that disturb other boaters, kayakers, fishermen, wildlife and shorelines.”
Costello worked with his daughter Kim Costello, a graphic designer, to create the signs that focus on the three key areas. The WBLCD spent less than $600 on the signs and offered them at no charge to public and private marinas and the county.
“A sign won’t stop bad behavior on the lake, but it communicates a standard of behavior to the entire community of people launching their boats into White Bear Lake,” Costello said. “Traffic on the lake is at an all-time high. With the board voting to double our budget for water patrol, we hope to make a difference this summer for everyone’s benefit.”
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.