WHITE BEAR LAKE — The City Council passed a resolution April 14 to refund part of the cost of annual liquor licenses to on-sale bars and restaurants in the city. Bars and restaurants have been closed since March 17 in compliance with the executive order issued by the governor. At this time, the closures are in effect through May 4.
Council also authorized city staff to negotiate temporary monthly payment deferrals for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 virus. The meeting was held via teleconference using Webex.
City Manager Ellen Hiniker said, “At this point, we’re recommending a two-month refund (of liquor license payments) to cover that period of time in which they’ve been asked to be closed as a result of the pandemic, recognizing that there may be additional extensions of that, whether it’s immediate or at some other period of time.” She noted that some are seasonal businesses, and whether they should be included was up for discussion as well.
“All of our businesses are being impacted by circumstances resulting from the pandemic," Hiniker said. "At this time, we’re looking for ways we as a city can do something for those we have contracts with through our leases and also through different loan arrangements for some of our businesses."
An annual full on-sale liquor license is $3,200. Several establishments have an additional Sunday liquor license, which is an additional $200 annually. There is also a $250 annual fee for wine and beer licenses. Hinker said the city would configure what two months out of the cost is and refund that if passed.
The council approved the resolution to provide a two-month partial refund on the liquor licenses.
“With the same spirit in mind, we’re looking for ways to provide relief to those businesses we have a lease arrangement for and/or arrangement for a loan,” Hiniker said.
She went on to say the city is looking to work with those businesses by providing a deferral for their payments by 90 days. Payments would then be negotiated and paid off over a period of time-based on what their lease is and circumstances are.
