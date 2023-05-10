Out of 540 nominations, one has risen to the top.
Mark Domschot, a social studies and Advancement via Individual Determination (AVID) teacher at North Campus, is the 2023-2024 White Bear Lake Area Educators (WBLAE) Teacher of the Year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Out of 540 nominations, one has risen to the top.
Mark Domschot, a social studies and Advancement via Individual Determination (AVID) teacher at North Campus, is the 2023-2024 White Bear Lake Area Educators (WBLAE) Teacher of the Year.
“I’m unbelievably humbled … It’s the greatest profession in the world. I couldn’t be more proud to be a teacher,” Domschot said. “There are so many great teachers in White Bear.”
Domschot always knew he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps by becoming a teacher. He has been a teacher for 28 years. He has been in the district for five years. Prior to that, he was at Centennial Schools. In addition to his teaching role at North Campus, he is also the assistant girls hockey coach and assistant football coach.
Hannah Hensley, who works with Domschot at North Campus, described him as a B.E.A.R, which stands for brave, energetic, advocate and real. “In Mark’s classes his students know him as a real person, as a dad, a coach, a brother and a person they can trust and who cares about them,” Hensley explained.
“Mark builds and promotes community through relationship building, engaging in his students’ relevant lives and promoting action. He builds relationships beyond the classroom by being present and involved within our community in White Bear Lake,” said Mae Haley, the 2022-2023 WBLAE Teacher of the Year.
The Teacher of the Year program is run by the WBLAE (Local No. 17286). The White Bear Lake Teacher of the Year program began soon after a National Teacher of the Year program began in 1952.
The teacher of the year process begins with nominations from students, staff and community members. If a nominated candidate chooses to participate in the teacher of the year process, they provide written responses to questions about their teaching philosophy. Their responses are then read by a survey panel filled with past teachers of the year. Six finalists are selected. The finalists then participate in an interview that is scored by a panel of cabinet members, administration, community members, students and families. From there, a teacher of the year is chosen to represent WBLAS.
The other five finalists included: Kelly Humphrey, second grade teacher at Lakeaires Elementary School; Brooke Reeves, first grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School; Carrie Reisdorfer, social studies and AVID teacher at Central Middle School; Megan Church, kindergarten teacher at Willow Elementary School; and Kyle Lewis, a special education teacher at Otter Elementary School.
Domschot will also be considered a candidate in the Minnesota Teacher of the Year contest, which began in the ’50s.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.