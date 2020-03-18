As Minnesota schools close amid the COVID-19 spread, White Bear Lake Area Schools is providing free meals to all children ages 18 and under and to students with disabilities up to 21 years old. Meals can be picked up from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Two breakfasts and two lunches will be provided on Monday and Wednesday. One breakfast and one lunch will be provided on Friday. The district is asking families planning to utilize this free service to fill out a questionnaire beforehand, available at bit.ly/2Uib51x
Meals can be picked up at any of the following locations:
• Oneka Elementary (4888 N. Heritage Parkway, Hugo)
• Birch Lake Elementary (1616 Birch Lake Avenue, White Bear Lake)
• Willow Lane Elementary (3375 Willow Avenue, White Bear Lake)
