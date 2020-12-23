White Bear Lake Area Schools announced that it will plan to reopen in-person learning for elementary students on Jan. 19.
Elementary students have been doing full-distance learning since the end of November. A hybrid model including in-person and at-home learning was used through the early fall.
The announcement was made Dec. 16 after Gov. Tim Walz issued guidance allowing districts to phase in elementary in-person learning in mid-January.
Youth sports practice can also resume in early January, per Walz and the district.
Middle and high school students will stay in distance learning for now, according to the announcement on the district's website. The district will reevaluate the secondary learning models in January, according to Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak, considering local data and guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health.
“Thank you for your flexibility and patience as we work with this new guidance to build a safe learning plan that begins to bring students back to in-person experiences,” Walz noted.
Middle school students went full distance learning at the end of November and high school students in mid-November.
— Sara Marie Moore
