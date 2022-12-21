WHITE BEAR LAKE — The White Bear Lake Area School District’s proposed property tax levy for 2023 is a net increase of $4,812,817, or 8.4%, compared to the 2022 levy.
The vast majority of that uptick — $4,545,299 — comes from an increase in the district’s debt service fund. The debt service fund payable in 2022 was $23,672,582, while the proposed amount for 2023 is $28,217,881.
Of that $4,545,299, however, $3,072,563 is voter-approved debt service, which was scheduled in the district’s 2019 bond referendum. Meanwhile, $1,780,651 of the additional debt service fund will go toward long-term facility maintenance and $29,432 to accounts for prior-year adjustments. Finally, a reduction of $337,346 was factored into the 2023 debt service fund total.
The total proposed property tax levy for 2023 is $62,009,875.34, which the school board certified for final approval at its Dec. 12 meeting. The tax levy for school district taxes payable for 2023 is at a rate of 33.12%, which Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations Tim Wald said is below the estimated tax impact approved in the district’s 2019 Building Our Future bond referendum.
Before the board OK’d the action, Wald led a truth-in-taxation presentation and public hearing related to the proposed levy.
He noted the school district’s budget year is on the school-year cycle, meaning its budget year starts July 1; the city and county, meanwhile, start their budget years on Jan. 1.
Wald also explained the process by which school district property tax levy rates are determined and the factors that play into why a given property owner would see an increase or decrease in their annual taxes.
The only role school districts have in the process is twofold: adopting a preliminary 2023 tax levy in September, which White Bear Lake did at its work session that month, and approving the final levy in December.
The other entities involved in the process are city or county assessors, the Minnesota Legislature, the state Department of Education and the county auditor.
“The county assesses the value of each personal property that has a significant impact on the property taxes assigned to that parcel. It's important to note that the school board does not play a role in assessing the value of any properties,” Wald said.
To explain why one property owner might see an increase in their taxes and someone else might see a decrease, Wald gave a theoretical example in which only two houses existed in the district and each was valued at $100,000. In that scenario, the respective owners would split a $500 levy one year by paying $250 each. The next year, when one house’s value increased to $110,000 and the other went up to $125,000, the second homeowner would pay a proportionally greater share of the tax levy — $266 — while the first homeowner would bear $234.
Wald also gave examples of a $250,000 home’s tax burden in a scenario where no property value changes happened from 2022 to 2023: $1,300 for 2022 and $1,221 in 2023. When factoring in 23.8% cumulative property value increases to such a home over a four-year period, however, a 2022 tax burden of $1,114 would go up to $1,221 in 2023.
A Vadnais Heights resident who lives in that city’s Precinct 2 was the sole member of the public who offered comments during the tax levy hearing. He asked why the state government couldn’t use some of its general fund budget surplus of $17.6 billion to help lower school district property taxes.
He received no argument on that point from the school board.
“We would agree with that,” replied Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak, which was followed by supportive laughter from the school board members.
Wald also addressed the matter of state funding for education in Minnesota and pointed out how the state’s education funding formula hasn’t kept pace with inflation since the 2002-03 fiscal year. In fiscal year 2022-23, the Legislature approved an increase of 2%, or an extra $135 per pupil, over the previous year for a total per-pupil allowance of $6,863.
To match inflation since 2002-03, Wald said it would require a per-pupil increase of $1,263 — 18.4% — for a total per-pupil allowance of $8,126.
In other action, the school board:
• Accepted the overall bid for the Area Learning Center heating, ventilation and air conditioning, restroom and window project as presented in the amount of $3,819,474.
• Accepted the overall bid for the Hugo Elementary HVAC project from Ebert Construction in the amount of $633,300.
• Accepted 12 Brosious Teaching grants from the White Bear Lake Area Educational Foundation in the total amount of $22,224.99.
• Approved the four strategies and action plan-specific results developed for the district’s Strategic Plan.
• Approved school board policies related to the following: Disability nondiscrimination; student parental, family and marital status nondiscrimination; testing accommodations, modifications and exemptions for IEPs, Section 504 plans and LEP students; public data and data subject requests; and crisis management.
• Approved a purchase agreement for property described as PID #113022430016, located in White Bear Lake.
• Received a presentation from Greg Crowe, president of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, of a presale report related to the upcoming issuance of facilities maintenance bonds.
