WHITE BEAR LAKE — The White Bear Lake Area School District’s proposed property tax levy for 2023 is a net increase of $4,812,817, or 8.4%, compared to the 2022 levy.

The vast majority of that uptick — $4,545,299 — comes from an increase in the district’s debt service fund. The debt service fund payable in 2022 was $23,672,582, while the proposed amount for 2023 is $28,217,881.

