At the April 13 meeting of the White Bear Lake Area School Board, Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak said that district is thinking of its many students, particularly its soon-to-be graduates.
“While we're missing all of our students, we are really thinking of our seniors,” he said.
He shared that each Monday at 8:20 p.m., White Bear Lake Area High School (WBLAHS) will join BeTheLightMN by turning on the stadium lights at WBLAHS South Campus for 20 minutes and 20 seconds in honor of the class of 2020.
Kazmierczak also shared that the district has recently launched an online support hub to provide families information on essential services, crisis services, basic skills needs, mental health, physical health and social-emotional learning.
District officials provided updates on distance learning implementation. Since the April 13 meeting, Gov. Tim Walz has announced that Minnesota schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year and distance learning will continue until then.
Assistant Superintendent Sara Paul shared what teaching and learning has looked like at the elementary level. She said that teachers are continuing to follow guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education, the district's strategic plan and the district's equity commitment.
Paul said that Learning Boards, a framework that teacher teams create weekly to focus on essential learning, have proven to be helpful.
“The initial feedback has been extremely positive in terms of the framework being able to provide some clarity of guidance and the opportunity for teachers to really focus in on different aspects of the work,” she said.
Dan Schmidt, principal of Lincoln Elementary, said one of the key components of his school's distance learning plan is ensuring that all students are interacting with their teachers each day. He said it did take some time for families to understand the tools they had available in order to allow virtual hangouts to occur, but now that three weeks have passed by, they would like to see higher engagement.
Schmidt also said that Lincoln Elementary will proceed with holding multiple small-group hangouts throughout the week and a large group class hangout on Friday. He added that it is critical in how they’ll evolve in distance learning and that it’s really important to stay standards-based.
“When we get back into that school physical environment, we’ll kind of have a reference point where we ended up with in regards to our standards and see how much we have to backtrack or if we can move forward from what we did in the distance learning environment,” he said.
Teaching dynamics have changed significantly in the last three weeks, according to Schmidt. “Now in the distance learning environment, they’ve got to create this one product all together, so they’re learning at such a deeper level,” he said.
Board member Jessica Ellison shared that she has three children in elementary school, all in different grade levels with different schedules.
“The flexibility of the Learning Boards has been tremendous for our learning situation here at home. The way that it’s given my kids the power to say 'OK, here are the things I have to get done this week; what do I want to do today?' and the small group connections on Google Meet. I just want to commend all of you on your work for how effective these learning boards have been,” Ellison said.
Tim Wald, assistant superintendent for finance and operations, provided an update from the finance and operations department.
He said they have been working on how they can conserve energy in their mostly empty school buildings. The buildings with reinstalled solar panels are almost running completely off solar energy.
Wald shared that the nutrition services department has 58 employees who have made over 31,000 meals since they have returned from school break. There are several locations where those who need a meal can get one. Curbside pickup locations are at Willow, Birch Lake and Oneka elementaries. There are 11 neighborhood meal sites to which the bus drivers deliver meals, and there is home delivery for some families.
In the transportation department, Wald said there are 45 drivers working with the nutrition department to deliver meals as well as technology items to families that need them.
Tim Maurer, director of community services, also provided an update. He shared that adult basic education programs are also doing online lessons and check-ins during this time.
Maurer said they have seen an uptick in meals served through Meals on Wheels.
“Last month we served just over 1,100 meals and our front office continues to reach out to our members weekly, just to check in and see if there’s anything they need,” Maurer said.
Steve Asper gave an updated on the technology department. He said there has been a large increase of student online engagement through Google Meets and Google Hangouts.
“We have in the last two weeks, consistently about 4,300 Google Meets happening on a weekly basis. Just for comparison, I pulled up, the first week of March, and we had 12, and now we have 4,300 per week,” Asper said. “That is about 1,400 unique staff members online working in Google Meet, and about 5,200 students per week. That equates to over 24,000 hours of Google Meet that’s been happening the past two weeks.”
He said the technology department is able to get a hot spot to a family within 24 hours of a request.
Moving to other matters, the board considered the acceptance of bids for partial roof replacement projects at Central Middle School and White Bear Lake Area High School - North Campus.
Wald said, “In March 2018 the board sold bonds for maintenance of our school facilities. Those were sold in the long-term facilities maintenance program, and each of the last three years we’ve been approaching the school board with projects that are included in those bonds.”
Dan Roeser, director of building operations, said the district solicited bids for two more roofing projects to replace about 30,000 square feet of roof above the District Center and Central Middle School. The low bidder was McPhillips Brothers Roofing, at $626,700. The highest bid on that project was $789,346. Roeser said the roof is between 30 and 32 years old.
Roeser said North Campus is the bigger project at 56,000 square feet; the roof is also around 30 years old. The low bid on that project was also from McPhillips Brothers Roofing, at $979,100. The high bid was $1.4 million.
“We worked with McPhillips Brothers Roofing on four of our six roofing projects last summer. They did a really good job for us, so we’re recommending and our engineer is recommending, (that) you approve the bids for both projects,” Wald said to the board.
The board accepted the bids.
The board also passed a motion to begin future virtual meetings at 5:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. Members said that it is more convenient to do so at that time.
