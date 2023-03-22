White Bear Lake Area Schools (WBLAS) was notified by the Minnesota Department of Education that it has a racially identifiable school — Willow Lane Elementary.
Districts with racially identifiable schools are required to convene a community collaboration council to assist in developing integration goals and to identify ways of creating increased opportunities for integration at those schools.
Brenton Shavers, director of educational equity and achievement, said the purpose of the achievement and integration plan is to provide racial and economic integration within communities, increase student achievement, create equitable educational opportunities and reduce academic disparities based on students’ diverse racial, ethnic and economic backgrounds in schools.
“The goal is to increase economic and racial integration to reduce achievement disparities and increase access to effective and diverse teachers,” Shavers said. “This plan will go through the 2025-26 school year.”
Shavers said goal number one is for the graduation rate for White Bear Lake area schools’ American Indian students to increase from 80% in 2019 to 96% in 2026. Another goal is that the percentage of White Bear Lake Area High School Latinx and Black students who take 12 college credits will increase from 18% in 2022 to 35% in 2026.
“This is also an integration goal, and (it) falls with our world’s best workforce, with all students ready for college and career readiness,” Shavers said. “And the last goal, White Bear Lake Area Schools will increase BIPOC (Black, Black, Indigenous, People of Color) staff from 4%, which was in 2022, to 7% in 2026, which is approximately 15 additional staff members.”
One goal for Willow Lane Elementary is that third grade students’ proficiency in the NCA reading assessment will increase from 43.5% to 68.1% in 2026. Another goal is that confidence and leadership skills will increase by 30% as reported by pre- and post-test surveys.
Strategies for Willow Lane Elementary are as follows:
Continued implementation of literacy work, including LETRS and standards-based learning framework.
Evidence-based, culturally responsive and affirming instruction.
Using formative data to celebrate progress and adjust instruction based on student needs.
Professional development for leaders, educators and staff.
Enhanced parent and family partnership opportunities using an equitable family engagement framework.
Staff affinity support groups to assist in the retention of a racially diverse staff.
Enhancement of Freedom School summer programming.
According to Shavers, the WBLAS administration, including Shavers, educational equity specialists, the student, family and community coordinator, and the American Indian Education Program (AIEP) coordinator will partner closely with the American Indian Parent Advisory Council (AIPAC) to ensure that the district partner with outside agencies to provide culturally relevant family and community engagement activities and academic supports to increase student success inside and outside of the classroom.
Other school board action:
Accepted the overall bid for the District Security Upgrade Package No. 4. Oneka Elementary School, Otter Lake Elementary and the District Grounds and Maintenance Building will be getting a security update. The board approved the bid from LVC for $767,679.
The White Bear Lake Area Educational Foundation has awarded six Glasrud Grants to the school district. Recipients of the grants are Traci Indlecoffer, first grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School; Todd Weinhold orchestra teacher at Sunrise Park Middle School; Denise Callen, Spanish teacher at Sunrise Park and Central Middle Schools; Jenna Vollmer, early childhood special education teacher at Normandy Park Education Center; Amber Rustand and Calli Moreau of Central Middle School; and Maggie Skatrud, speech and language pathologist at North Star Elementary.
