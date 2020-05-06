The White Bear Lake School Board held a special meeting April 20 to discuss the grading system for the district's distance learning plan.
At the last regular school board meeting, held April 13, District Center Principal Alison Gillespie announced that the district had made the switch to pass/no pass grading, as opposed to traditional letter grades, for the remainder of the school year. Since that announcement, the district has received several comments from students, parents and community members, which led to last week's special meeting.
Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak began the meeting by reading some of those comments.
“The lack of information and the way this notice was sent out is completely lacking in professionalism and shows no courtesy to the families that support the district,” one read.
“We would like to express our concerns about the pass/no pass grading system. We understand this decision was not made lightly and that many students will do better under the pass/no pass method of grading,” another comment read. “However, we feel that the more equitable solution for all students is to let each student choose which grading system will benefit them the most.”
Kazmierczak provided some background information for the district's decision process, explaining that Gov. Tim Walz's March 15 decision to close Minnesota schools allowed time for each district to put in place a distance learning plan to best suit its specific needs.
“At the April 13 board meeting, we presented a pass/no pass grading plan and were tasked by the board to consider a model in which students could opt into a letter grade,” Kazmierczak said. “After looking at the issue again, we still don't believe this is the best course of action.”
Kazmierczak went on to say that while the district recognizes that a pass/no pass grading system will be a source of disappointment and frustration to some, board members ultimately believe it is the right decision. Expectations in terms of student effort remain high, he said, but students will not be penalized for being unable to perform competitively under the current circumstances.
“Students, please know that we will do everything we can to mitigate the effects of a pass/no pass approach to grading. We will make available a letter from me and other administrators that explains the rationale for (this) decision that you can use as you see fit in the future,” he said.
Gillespie then shared with the board the decision that she, North Campus Principal Angie Nelson and South Campus Principal Don Bosch went through.
“When we examained the dual option, we were honoring some of the questions that you as a board had and also the feedback that we had from students and families requesting that we examine that,” she said. “We did examine it and ultimately came up with the recommendation that we want to continue with universal pass/no pass.”
Board member Deb Beloyed asked if the next time a significant decision like this is made, all district officials will have discussed it to ensure they are all on the same page.
“My only concerns are that, as a board, we didn't know about this (decision) until Friday,” she said. “So, I (got) a little blindsided by the decision, as I let everyone else know.”
Gillespie said that district staff had considered much additional information, including a weekly check-in form for students to answer questions about their experiences with distance learning and any struggles, questions or concerns they might have.
“We’ve reached out to colleges and universities, and we did that prior to our original decisions, and we’ve continued to this week. Overwhelmingly, every school was supportive of the idea of pass/no pass,” Gillespie said. “We wanted to make sure it wouldn’t affect students in terms of entrance. We asked questions all the way from our freshman students to our seniors in terms of what that would mean.”
She also said that the district received community input prior to the special meeting but had seen much more in the past week, including student voicemails, social media posts, petitions, teacher phone calls and more.
Gillespie said the district conducted research on what the purpose of grading is. After looking at what top researchers in the field have to say on grading, she said, it came down to one philosophical question: “Do grades motivate students to learn? Some people will say yes, some will say no, but ultimately research says it doesn’t, and it gets in the way of true learning. What motivates students is the feedback they receive,” she said.
In a dual option system, in which students can choose to receive a letter grade or a pass/no pass marking, Gillespie said, some students who would prefer a letter grade would be disadvantaged for choosing it. Distance learning is a new and different learning platform, according to Gillespie, and some students aren’t at the same level that they used to be. She said there would also be social pressure on students who chose pass/no pass.
Gillespie also stressed that having a dual system would create inequity and stressed that letter grades wouldn’t be a good way to measure student progress right now.
Board member Angela Thompson said, “Teachers have already dialed their classes down to about 50 or 60% (of) normal class work that has happened in the past, so a grading system is no lower the same as it was prior to this happening. So, by giving that grade, you’re not giving the same grade A right now prior to our spring break. That’s across the board for all districts I’ve looked at.”
Gillespie asserted that district staff still believes a universal pass/no pass grading system is best for the majority of students.
“We can assure that no student is disadvantaged by distance learning, meaning we will push a pause button on GPA and class rank. Students will get a pass/no pass, and they’ll still make progress toward their graduation credit, but they won’t have a lower GPA or class rank than they may have received prior to distance learning,” Gillespie said.
Student school board liaison Madison Carroll was on call to ask questions about how the new grading system will affect students. She asked if district officials have talked to any schools outside of the state, whether colleges will accept a pass/no pass on transcripts and how it will affect scholarships.
Bosch said many Ivy League universities have already switched to pass/no pass, and noted that the University of Minnesota has publicly stated that admission officers know the spring of 2020 will be a unique experience for future applicants.
Gillespie said this isn’t just a Minnesota problem but a comprehensive country problem, and it will help everyone think differently about how to support students in the coming years.
