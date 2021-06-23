White Bear Lake Area School District looks forward to a post-COVID future

It was a school year like no other, and the members of the school board congratulated all White Bear Lake students for getting through the worst and best of it at their last meeting of the 2020-2021 school year on June 14.
“Graduation is commendable on its own, but the many twists and turns that the class of 2021 experienced as they finished up their high school career put them in a special place in history,” said Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak. “The grace and resilience these students have developed during the experience will help them continue to thrive as they meet and overcome adversity in the future.”
The district will continue to see changes in the near future—the more welcome kind—as North Campus will be expanded to include grades 11-12 and South Campus will be remodeled to be a home for future Sunrise Park Middle Schoolers by 2024.
The changes will require a lot of structural work spread across the district. At its June 14 meeting, the school board awarded the sale of facilities maintenance bonds to J.P. Morgan in the amount of $27.9 million. These bonds will primarily be used to fund the expansion at North Campus over the next several years. The district accepted bids from developers Kraus-Anderson in the amount of $148.9 million for this North Campus project. At the same time, the board also accepted bids in the amount of $6.3 million for phase 2 of an addition and renovation project at South Campus. This phase of the project includes a classroom and office addition, as well as renovations and the creation of flexible learning spaces for when the Sunrise Park staff and students transition into the building. Phase 1—the construction of a gymnasium to serve as a storm shelter and classroom space—will be completed in August 2021.
The effects of COVID-19 were notable in the district’s 2021-2022 preliminary budget presented at the meeting. The nutrition services fund, for example, began the year in the red with a negative fund balance of $315,649.
“We expect this to be a good summer for the nutritional services program, and we project that we’ll be out of the negative fund balance after next year,” said Tim Wald, assistant superintendent of finances and operations. The board approved the preliminary budget, but the state Legislature has not yet approved a general education formula allowance for 2021-2022. Depending on the results of this decision, the district’s budget projections may change.
With fewer staff onsite due to pandemic restrictions over the past year, the premium for worker’s compensation insurance dropped by a drastic 25%. The board approved an agreement with insurance provider Risk Administration Services Inc. for the amount of $443,658.
“I don’t want to look forward to next year’s increase in worker’s comp that we have to pay out, but it will be a good sign because it means bodies are back in the building,” said school board member Angela Thompson.
The board also approved a property and casualty insurance package with Minnesota Insurance Scholastic Trust in the amount of $486,478.
As the district anticipates the period of changes ahead, board members also made sure to recognize the strength and courage of the students who navigated all the unexpected challenges of this past school year.
“It’s been really hard being a grownup during this pandemic, but I think it’s even harder, in a lot of ways, to be a kid,” said board member Jessica Ellison. “I wanted to thank all of our students for their strength in this once-in-a-lifetime experience. They were amazing.”
