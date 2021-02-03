WHITE BEAR LAKE — Later this month, area legislators will be invited to a virtual meeting to hear City Council’s legislative agenda, i.e. its wish list.
Among the items approved Jan. 26 for discussion at the meeting:
• Increase deputy registrar filing fees that reimburse offices for customer service costs. According to City Manager Ellen Hiniker, the license bureau currently recovers only half its costs. A bill has been introduced in the House; a companion bill has not yet been introduced in the Senate. Rate increases for driver’s licenses, tab renewals and title changes are requested starting July 1, 2021.
• Identify 35% of funding needed to proceed with the public safety building project (see separate story on project).
• Legislative relief for cities impacted by the 2017 court order requiring a residential watering ban when lake levels fall below 923.5 feet. Hiniker pointed out that average lake level is 923.14 feet, or lower than the threshold for a total watering ban.
“If we had a ban in place during dry years (2006 to 2016), we would have had 10 straight seasons without the ability for residents to water,” Hiniker said. “We have a lot of concerns about that, so we’re looking for legislative relief on that order.”
A ban would be in place until the lake reaches an elevation of 924 feet per the district court order.
• Identify a funding mechanism for managing contaminated stormwater pond dredging materials.
There is concern about costs related to disposal of hazardous waste, which are triple normal costs. “Pollutants are not of our making at all,” noted City Engineer Paul Kauppi. Many ponds are 20 years old and older and contain polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, pollutants found in driveway sealants.
• Support legislation to allow chief law enforcement officers access to the National Criminal History database. Lack of access hinders the department’s ability to conduct background checks. Legislation is being introduced.
• Identify funding to assist with East Goose Lake water quality management projects.
East Goose Lake is on the state impaired list.
• Seek expansion of opportunities for affordable homeownership.
• Support statewide licensure of massage therapists.
The meeting with legislators is scheduled for Feb. 9 via Zoom.
— Debra Neutkens
(1) comment
Please post the information needed to join the Zoom meeting.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.