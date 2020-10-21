When the Andersons decided to sell White Bear Jewelers, the first person they called was Ken’s cousin Jeff Johnson. The two had talked back in February, pre-COVID, at Jeff’s sister’s wedding. Tired of parking problems in downtown Stillwater and unshoveled snow next to empty storefronts, Jeff mentioned he wanted to relocate. The timing was perfect.
Ken and Kathy Anderson always planned to retire to their cabin near Grand Rapids, just not quite yet. COVID-19 hastened their timeline. They told Johnson that the store was for sale and put their Bald Eagle Lake home on the market. That was around Easter.
The transition to a new owner has taken longer than both families anticipated, but White Bear Jewelers is now open. Johnson’s specialty is goldsmithing. Yes, he can repair watches, but that side of the jewelry business is no longer economically viable, he said.
Johnson is a second-generation jeweler who grew up in the business. Prior to buying the White Bear store, he owned Johnson Jewelers in Stillwater for seven years. Bob Johnson, Jeff’s dad, owned a store in Woodbury for almost 45 years and helped train Ken in watch repair. Jeff’s forte is custom jewelry design and in-house repair. Residents will be happy to know he bought the polar bear jewelry, too, from Ken and Kathy.
The store is open six days a week in the White Bear Shopping Center, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Andersons are still in the jewelry business, too. They didn’t retire completely after 25 years in White Bear. Their new store, called White Pine Jewelers, opened this month in Grand Rapids’ Pokegama Plaza.
The decision to leave wasn’t easy, Kathy said, but the impact of COVID-19 on their business made them realize it wasn’t a bad one, either.
They’re working fewer hours and live closer to their children — a son and daughter-in-law in Grand Rapids, a daughter and her family in Sartell and their youngest daughter and her family in Superior. They have two grandchildren.
“Our focus now is on faith, family and a simpler lifestyle,” Kathy happily pointed out. The Andersons bought their cabin in 2006 on the same lake as Ken’s parents, who bought their place in 1971. “We call it Anderson Ohana,” she added. “That’s Hawaiian for family.”
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
