White Bear Hockey association sues former gambling manager

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Due to allegedly “egregious actions” by its former gambling manager, White Bear Lake Hockey Association said it had no choice but to sue her.
“Her unlawful and tortious actions have not only intentionally and willfully harmed the association, and thereby its 800 youth who participate in its nonprofit programming, but will continue to irreparably harm the association,” read a lawsuit filed April 3 in Ramsey County District Court, six days after Christine Olson abruptly quit.
It wasn’t until after Olson’s resignation that the board of directors learned she had been planning her resignation and “the demise of the nonprofit’s gambling revenue for months,” according to the complaint. That’s when the board discovered Olson, 54, had formed her own company, Minnesota Gambling Consultants LLC, six months earlier. The company, which has the same address as Olson’s Hugo residence, is named co-defendant.
Shortly before her resignation, questionable conduct by Olson relating to a new bingo hall came to light, followed by false claims about her compensation and disregard of board directives, causing the relationship to deteriorate, alleged the complaint filed by attorney Janel Dressen, Anthony Ostlund Louwagie Dressen & Boylan PA.
Among the allegations was interference with the 55-year-old association’s relationships with its gambling partners, vendors, employees and members, as well as using confidential information to benefit Olson in a new position designed to take away the association’s gambling business.
Her unlawful conduct, the lawsuit goes on to allege, includes destruction of association property (kept in her home office) such as business records, contracts and emails that were deleted immediately before she resigned.
The complaint alleges that Olson has been making defamatory statements about the association and its board, including claims that the association is violating gambling laws and providing false information to members, online and otherwise.
“While the association believes these assertions by her are false, any alleged gambling violations would be the result of her actions and failures to fulfill her numerous fiduciary obligations to the association as gambling manager,” the suit claims.
The 22-page complaint alleged that Olson did not comply with the association’s conflict of interest policy that she herself implemented for all gambling employees. That allegation was explained further in regard to the new bingo hall adjacent to Jimmy’s Food and Drink.
The bingo hall was projected to earn profits of $600,000 per year, which would be used to lower the “significant” fees charged to youth hockey participants. As gambling manager, Olson was responsible for overall control of its operations. In June 2022, the complaint says she started demanding additional compensation for managing the hall. Nothing was approved and the matter didn’t come up again until December, when Olson again demanded a salary increase. At the time, she was making $129,000.
According to the complaint, “Olson falsely claimed that her compensation had been approved at the May 2022 board meeting based on an expense sheet that had accompanied the business plan.” Nevertheless, the board discussed ways to increase her salary.
Gambling provides huge revenue for the hockey association. A 2021 audit shows the association generated almost $32 million in revenue, $4.7 million in net revenue and $871,300 in profits. Under Olson’s management, 2022 gambling profits decreased to $680,300, despite an increase in revenue.
In January, 2023, Olson obtained bids for electrical contracting work for the new bingo hall. She received three bids, which ranged from $40,000 to $50,000 and which, according to the complaint, were, “upon information and belief, obtained from her friends and/or friends of her husband, thereby constituting a conflict of interest.”
The complaint alleges that Olson was receiving inflated bids, so concerned board members reached out to other contractors as a check and balance on the bid process, which upset Olson and led to her claiming that the board was violating the association bylaws when, in fact, the board was taking action to appropriately fulfill its fiduciary duties to the organization.
“Shockingly, in comparison to the bids Olson received, the board received electrical bids around $14,000 for the same work,” the complaint says.
Although allegedly Olson was told by the board that the company could not proceed with the excessive bid, she informed the board the $44,000 bid had already been accepted.
Olson was also directed not to have her husband do any construction work at the bingo hall, but he allegedly did anyway.
At the Feb. 8 board meeting, Olson “falsely accused the board of being ‘denied payment’ for her work and for not following the association bylaws.” She “conveniently” ignored the reason for the directive to stop work at the bingo hall and “falsely claimed,” according to the complaint, “that the association would potentially lose $500,000 to $1 million in sales because of the board’s actions.”
Olson told the board part of her job was doing “what is in the best interest of White Bear Lake Hockey’s charitable gambling.”
“Unfortunately,” the suit states, “she was not acting in the best interests of the gambling operations for the association, but was instead acting out of self and conflicted interest.”
Despite her alleged behavior, the board approved a salary increase to $140,000, with a 3.5% return from the bingo hall going forward to “smooth relations with her.” That was around March 13. Olson was set to become one of the highest-paid gambling managers in the state, yet she wanted more, insisting no one would work for what was being offered.
The day after her March 28 resignation, Olson allegedly accessed the association Facebook account to post a status update, falsely claiming that WBLAHA-sponsored bingo was canceled at two locations. Olson also allegedly sent an email to gambling operations employees, disparaging and accusing the board of violating bylaws and gambling control board rules and statutes, without providing specifics. She announced that the hockey association was losing some of its locations and called the employees to a special meeting at Jimmy’s to “inform them of what is transpiring.”
She told them she was working for a St. Paul nonprofit called Merrick Community Services (not to be confused with Merrick Inc.) and that she had already recruited four of the association’s partners to follow her and had four to five opportunities for new locations. That statement, according to the complaint, evidenced her significant breaches of fiduciary duty to the association and its conflict-of-interest policy.
The employees had until April 10 to decide whether to follow her.
The subject and content of the emergency meeting ultimately revealed how long Olson had allegedly been working behind the association’s back while she was still employed as an officer.
The association also claims it received signed identical form letters from its partnering restaurants and bars seeking to terminate gambling operations. “Not only were the letters identical, but they are also dated March 27, 2023 — while Olson remained an association employee,” read the complaint.
“Upon information and belief, Olson either told the bar owners what to put in their termination letters or she prepared the letters for them, all while still an officer and employee of the association.” (See the association’s statement for update on the partnerships.)
The complaint contains six counts against the ex-gambling manager: breach of contract, breach of loyalty, breach of fiduciary duty, tortious interference with businesses, unfair competition and, lastly, civil theft for allegedly destroying, deleting or unlawfully possessing and retaining association property. The association is asking for damages in excess of $50,000 for each count, except the last. That amount is to be determined at trial.
Also noted, the association intends to file a motion to amend the complaint to seek punitive damages “at the appropriate time.”
The plaintiff is asking the court to prohibit the defendant from soliciting any current association employee and/or otherwise employ such employee to compete against the association’s gambling operations or to interfere with any entities with whom the association has any gambling business or relations. They are also asking the defendant pay reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs and all other relief the court deems just and equitable.
Olson has 21 days to respond to the complaint.
Reached by telephone to ask if she wished to comment on the complaint, Olson replied, “No comment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.