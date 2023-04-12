White Bear Hockey association sues former gambling manager

Charitable gambling proceeds from the pull-tab kiosk at Bear Town Restaurant go to the White Bear Lake Area Hockey Association.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Due to allegedly “egregious actions” by its former gambling manager, White Bear Lake Hockey Association said it had no choice but to sue her. 

“Her unlawful and tortious actions have not only intentionally and willfully harmed the association, and thereby its 800 youth who participate in its nonprofit programming, but will continue to irreparably harm the association,” read a lawsuit filed April 3 in Ramsey County District Court, six days after Christine Olson abruptly quit. 

