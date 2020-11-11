WHITE BEAR LAKE — High school students will shift to full distance learning Nov. 17. Currently, they spend two days each week in the school building and three days learning from home.
The change comes as COVID-19 cases rise in counties the district serves.
Elementary and middle school students in White Bear Lake will continue to use the hybrid learning model.
The school board voted 5-2 to shift high school students to distance learning at a special board meeting held Nov. 2. Board members Kim Chapman and Jessica Ellison opposed the switch.
Chapman expressed concern about whether the distance learning model is a good fit for every high school student. “What are we going to do with the kids who are struggling already with being home two or three days out of the week?” he asked.
Alison Gillespie, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said certain students can be targeted to be brought into the building, such as students with special needs, English language learners and those with mental health concerns.
Ellison expressed concern about being reactionary versus preventative, since other students may have to learn from home in the future. Ellison opposed keeping middle school students in the hybrid model following a recommendation from the state that secondary students revert to distance learning based on county case counts.
“For me, it looks like we should be going 6-12 distance,” she said.
Before the school year began, Gov. Tim Walz outlined guidance for school districts and types of learning based on the number of cases per 10,000 county residents. He recommended hybrid learning for all students when case counts are between 20-30 per 10,000 residents. When case counts are between 30 and 50 per 10,000 residents, distance learning is recommended for secondary students and hybrid learning for elementary students.
Case rates in the three counties the district serves have been increasing. Case rates the first two weeks of October were 31.03 in Ramsey County, 43.98 in Washington County and 39.23 in Anoka County.
Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak said staff recently met with state officials, who said it would be okay to wait on changing middle school students to distance learning. Younger youth tend to spread the virus less due to their smaller lungs and the fact that they are out and about less frequently.
The Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education recently clarified the application and enforcement of the guidance, he noted. Additional data — such as confirmed cases in schools, the ratio of staff and students in quarantine and the ability to continue other key operations — are also in play in the decision.
“Our goal is to maintain in-person learning as much as possible while still respecting the direction of our state and local health professionals,” he said.
Kazmierczak said everyone should be prepared that individual schools may shift to full distance learning at some point throughout the school year.
The board also discussed implementing strict safety protocols for student activities but recommended they continue.
