All drivers stopped for pedestrians at a crosswalk during one of the safety initiatives in White Bear Lake this summer, the third year of the White Bear Lake Police Department's Stop For Me program.
Officers conducted five four-hour pedestrian crosswalk safety initiatives at 11 different marked crosswalk locations in the city of White Bear Lake and one marked crosswalk in the city of Gem Lake.
On July 8, 100% driver compliance was achieved at the intersection of Bald Eagle Avenue and Ninth Street. Officers were at the intersection for one hour and every vehicle stopped for pedestrians in the marked crosswalk.
This initiative was designed to educate the public on Minnesota crosswalk laws and ultimately help prevent a pedestrian-involved vehicle crash in a crosswalk, according to Officer Jon Sanders.
Of the 107 vehicles stopped by officers, many of the cited drivers reported they were not distracted and saw the pedestrians in the crosswalk; most stated they didn’t know they needed to stop. One driver told an officer, “My husband yells at me all the time for not stopping for pedestrians.
Other statements made by cited drivers included:
“I was speeding and couldn’t stop safely.”
“I was distracted by my GPS.”
“I was eating.”
“I had tunnel vision.”
“I was on the phone.”
“I was distracted, looking for a garage sale.”
The purpose of crosswalk enforcement is to reduce the number of pedestrians struck by vehicles in crosswalks as well as to reduce the severity of crashes involving pedestrians.
Submitted by White Bear Lake Police
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.