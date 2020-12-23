White Bear district levy sees slight decrease for 2021

Most property owners in the White Bear Lake Area Schools district can expect to see a slight decrease in district taxes for 2021.
One factor contributing to the decrease is decreased enrollment in the district due to the COVID pandemic, Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations Tim Wald reported during a livestreamed school board meeting on Dec. 14.
The district’s voter-approved operating levy portion of the overall levy is based on the number of students enrolled in the district, according to state regulations. Due to the district being down about 250 projected students, that part of the levy decreased by about $700,000, Wald explained.
Most homeowners will see just a slight decrease in the district’s portion of property taxes, from about $20 to $80 per month, according to estimates. “In every home value of $600,000 or less, you actually see a decrease for 2021,” Wald said. Several factors influence property taxes, including home value estimates, he noted. Homeowners should have received information on their personal property taxes in November. Many commercial properties can also expect a decrease.
The decrease in the levy could cause budget issues for the district next year when enrollment may again increase. The levy does not necessarily align with the budget for the next school year, Wald said.
Overall, the levy will increase about $1.1 million from about $55.9 million in 2020 to $56.9 million in 2021. The district decreased debt service by about $9.6 million but increased by about $13 million. The district had a $200,000 bond refunding savings in October, Wald added. There was a nearly $2 million decrease due to adjustments from last year’s levy. Levies can be retroactively adjusted based on adjusted estimates.
School districts can levy up to 40 different categories of taxes, Wald said. Most districts, including White Bear Schools, don't levy the maximum amount.
The board certified the levy after a virtual public hearing where no comments were submitted. Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak was alone at the district center while other staff and board members tuned in virtually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.