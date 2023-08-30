White Bear Area Food Shelf to get 2nd home

The White Bear Area Food Shelf will open a second market at 2446 County Road F East, near the Normandy Park Education Center, in the space vacated by Garden of Hope Montessori, White Bear Drapery, and the White Bear Lake Area Schools. The property is owned by the City of White Bear Lake and also houses the White Bear Dance Center and Suburban Community Channels.

 Kellen Johnson | Press Publications

For 46 years, the White Bear Area Food Shelf has served the community of White Bear Lake and the communities within The White Bear Area School dicstrict. It will now open at a second location.

Executive Director Perry Petersen said the former public works building that houses the food shelf, located at 1884 Whitaker St., doesn’t provide enough room for the food shelf to meet the growing needs of the community. The leased space is used for offices, warehousing, and preparation and distribution of food through a curbside pickup program.

