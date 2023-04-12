There is much more behind the scenes that transpired before the White Bear Lake Area Hockey Association gambling manager’s surprise resignation and resulting lawsuit.
The association’s financial practices came into question last October, about the same time Christine Olson launched Minnesota Gambling Consultants LLC, when a parent emailed officers requesting a list of documents for review, accorded her by association bylaws.
The parent, Lorray Rolfer, was concerned certain potential irregularities within the association could violate its nonprofit status and questioned the “lack of transparency,” both in vague meeting minutes and expenditures.
Among the documentation she requested were bank statements, a detailed 2022-23 budget, project contracts and invoices, and a list of board members and/or directors who pay discounted or zero fees for their kids to play hockey in return for their volunteer service. She also wanted projected income, expense and profit estimates regarding the new Bingo Hall at Jimmy’s Event Center in Vadnais Heights.
Rolfer said she was looking for accountability, particularly with charitable gambling within the hockey association, which reported net revenues of $6.7 million in fiscal year 2022. “There is a serious lack of transparency and unwillingness to share financials with the membership,” she said. Rolfer also questioned mandatory fundraising when the gambling manager collects a commission from its sales.
Shortly after making her request, Rolfer was informed by association attorney Chris Wachtler that she lived outside the geographical boundaries of the White Bear Lake school district and was therefore not a member. Nor was her son registered for the ’22-23 season. Because she was not a member, Rolfer was not allowed access to the records she requested. And even if she was a member, Wachtler added, she would not be entitled to inspect information that relates to “property, affairs and business” solely within the board’s control.
In response, Rolfer sent both Wachtler and association President Chad Marquardt a map showing that her home is indeed within the district boundary and that her family has been a paying member of the hockey association for 11 years. When she tried to register her son, a high school sophomore in the Junior Gold program, she was told registration was closed.
What she perceived as a reaction to her questioning financial practices didn’t stop there. Rolfer was one of five people named in a restraining order petition filed by former gambling manager Christine Olson Jan. 3 in district court. The other four named, Brad Naylor, Lauralea Graham, Danielle Friendt and Selena Acevedo (the mother of Olson’s grandson), were part of a Facebook group raising charitable gambling concerns. For the record, Naylor is, or was, a customer at the gambling establishments. Graham, Friendt and Acevedo were former association employees fired by Olson.
Naylor and his partner, Gretchen Artig-Swomley, were banned from charitable gambling at White Bear Hockey sites after the social media site started gaining followers. “No explanation was given,” Artig-Swomley said. “I have no idea why, except through guilt by association. I was a very good customer of White Bear gambling sites, so they were saying goodbye to more than a few dollars.”
But back to Olson’s restraining order petition. The then-gambling manager claimed the group was trying to get her terminated from her job by accusations of nepotism, theft, mistreatment of employees and corruption, which was “negatively affecting” her emotional and mental health.
Olson also claimed harassment, noting an incident of vandalism at her Hugo home shortly before Halloween last fall. In her narrative, Olson said her vehicles were sprayed with eggs and milk in her Hugo driveway; the perpetrator(s) left cartons behind that were traced to Kwik Trip. A deputy came to the house and told Olson the egging would be reported as disorderly conduct and not property damage, as the eggs and milk could be easily washed off. She then named a male person she thought was involved based on video obtained from the store, who was not one of the five. Those named in her petition called the allegations “absurd and ridiculous.”
The petition never made it to a Feb. 21 court hearing as Olson requested dismissal, noting there had been a “cooling off” period between parties.
Attorney Wachtler then sent a “cease and desist” letter to the five named in the petition on behalf of his clients, the WBLAHA and its board, demanding an apology and retraction of false and defamatory statements.
Social media postings, he wrote, contain “unsupported allegations of financial mismanagement, self-dealing, and even allegations of criminal wrongdoing” regarding the association, board members and most specifically, gambling manager Christine Olson. Wachtler noted that Ms. Olson has suffered a “compensable loss of reputation within the community as a result of your irresponsible behavior.”
The board also sent a letter to hockey parents after the egging incident “condemning the verbal attacks and property damage made towards the gambling manager.”
“No one at the association bothered to check to see if there was any actual proof of the actions being alleged,” Naylor said.
Stating that their goal is to “improve the association and put as much money as possible towards its bottom line to help more kids get involved in hockey,” Rolfer and the others reached out several times to the board, encouraging directors to take their concerns seriously and to do something about it.
“You are still a fiduciary in this situation and your duty of care extends to all aspects of the charity,” they wrote. They added that the “intimidation strategy that has been around WBLAHS for many years has got to stop. No one should ever be afraid to do the right thing in a charity for fear of retaliation. No employee anywhere should have to fear losing their job for asking a question or filing a complaint with their supervisor. We have pointed out numerous infractions over the last couple of months. It’s time to make this right. It’s time to ask for a forensic audit.”
According to Rolfer, they never received a response.
“It takes guts to be a whistleblower,” observed Artig-Swomley, who is also mayor of Gem Lake. “No one wants to harm the hockey association. But why weren’t they (the board) doing something?”
An attempt to reach the hockey association president via email was not successful.
