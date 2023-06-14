Both the White Bear Lake Hockey Association (WBLAHA) and its former gambling manager were hit with another lawsuit, only this time the two parties are named as co-defendants.

The suit was filed May 30 in Ramsey County District Court on behalf of plaintiffs Bradley Naylor and Lorray Rolfer, who allege the hockey association, along with ex-employee Christine Olson, retaliated against them for questioning fundraising practices, for questioning the award of contracting work to Olson’s husband, and being vocal about personnel who were terminated for making complaints about gambling operations.

