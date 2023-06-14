Both the White Bear Lake Hockey Association (WBLAHA) and its former gambling manager were hit with another lawsuit, only this time the two parties are named as co-defendants.
The suit was filed May 30 in Ramsey County District Court on behalf of plaintiffs Bradley Naylor and Lorray Rolfer, who allege the hockey association, along with ex-employee Christine Olson, retaliated against them for questioning fundraising practices, for questioning the award of contracting work to Olson’s husband, and being vocal about personnel who were terminated for making complaints about gambling operations.
The plaintiffs, who said they met at a restaurant after golfing with hockey association members, have been verbal on social media regarding what they consider the association’s lack of transparency. Board meetings would be held without an agenda, according to the Complaint, and minutes would be consistently inaccurate and incomplete.
Rolfer is a hockey parent whose son used to play in the WBLAHA until he was told in a letter from an association attorney their Little Canada home was outside the school district boundary (which is not true), making him ineligible.
According to the Complaint, this ineligibility issue happened after Rolfer requested bank statements, budget, project contracts and invoices and a list of board members and/or directors who pay discounted or zero fees for their kids to play hockey. She was concerned, Rolfer said, that certain potential irregularities within the association could violate its nonprofit status. She also wanted projected income, expense and profit estimates regarding the new Bingo Hall at Jimmy’s Event Center.
Before the ineligibility matter could be corrected, she alleges that registration for the new season abruptly closed so her son could not play.
Naylor, of Gem Lake, is and was a customer of gambling sites operated by Olson and the association until he was banned from participating.
The co-plaintiffs allege the actions were retaliation by Olson for their criticism of association practices, both in writing to the board and on a social media page started for association members and former employees to voice concerns regarding handling of gambling operations.
Defendant Olson made claims to others, reads the Complaint, that the group of persons questioning her operation of the gambling operations for WBLAHA and critical of her actions specifically included Rolfer and Naylor.
An incident that happened last October was also brought out in the Complaint. Olson, who lives in Hugo, contacted the Washington County Sheriff claiming her vehicles were vandalized with milk, eggs and flour.
According to the Complaint, Olson told the deputy she thought it was retaliation by terminated employees. The police report detailing the incident, filed as a disorderly conduct case rather than property damage, was attached to the Complaint as Exhibit A.
Also cited in the suit were petitions for harassment restraining orders against the plaintiffs, each individually, plus three other members of the complaining group, filed by Olson in January.
The separate petitions allege harassment, theft, robbery, nepotism and mistreatment of employees by Naylor, Rolfer and others. Olson’s statements, the suit alleges, “caused harm to the reputation of the plaintiffs by lowering each of their estimation in the eyes of others.” The aforesaid conduct, it continued, “constitutes defamation per se.
“As a result, plaintiffs have suffered damages, including harm to their reputation, mental and emotional distress and other damages in a reasonable amount in excess of $50,000.”
The plaintiffs’ White Bear Lake attorney, Scott Martin, is asking the court to “grant leave to plaintiffs to amend the Complaint to include a claim for punitive damages.” They are also asking for award of attorney’s fees, costs and disbursements and “such other relief as may be deemed just and equitable.”
The hockey association sued Olson April 3 for alleged “unlawful conduct” after she abruptly resigned March 28 (“White Bear hockey association sues former gambling manager,” April 12, 2023). The former employee, who was paid a $129,000 salary at the time, countersued a month later, claiming she was bullied and harassed as a result of her gender and age and forced to resign (“Former gambling manager plays discrimination card,” May 10, 2023). Olson had managed the charitable gambling operation for 12 years.
The hockey association reported net revenues of $6.7 million in fiscal year 2022.
