World-class chainsaw artist Aya Blaine is turning an enormous cottonwood into a remarkable piece of art at Cabin 61.
The top of the tree was removed by restaurant owners after a huge branch crashed onto the outdoor deck. Arborists were consulted to see if the decaying tree, appreciated for the shade it provided, could be saved. The answer was no.
Still, owners of the Hoffman Road restaurant, formerly The Little Bar, felt the giant trunk could be turned into a sculpture for the enjoyment of backyard patrons. So the search was on for an accomplished carver. They found Blaine online. The fact she was female was a bonus, since the restaurant owners are women.
A contract was struck and the Japanese-born artist threw her nine chainsaws and carving tools into her car and drove to White Bear Lake from upstate New York.
Blaine originally thought the project would take about 10 days. Her stay was extended, however, after she discovered that cottonwood is a challenging tree to carve. The wood is fibrous and stringy and extremely hard on her chains. "It's very tricky and very tough," said the artist, who has competed in chainsaw carving contests around the world.
Blaine grew up in Osaka, Japan, studying art and design in high school. She started carving 17 years ago in her native country but decided the United States had more demand for her art and moved to Pennsylvania in 2009 with her then-husband, an American, who was also a chainsaw artist. After a divorce, she relocated to New York.
As people might imagine, the work is difficult. Blaine uses large saws while perched on scaffolding wrapped around the tree trunk. The Cabin 61 cottonwood is at least 20 feet high and one of the tallest projects she's ever tackled.
Blaine has never been injured doing her craft, but she is sure to wear safety gear from head to toe.
Her consigned sculpture includes an otter on water skis (the owners are members of the Midwest Ski Otters team), a Viking, and Minnesota animals like moose, bear, wolves, loon, bison and owl. She is laboriously carving 360 degrees around the tree to create the complex mixture of wildlife, while using animal pictures taped to the scaffolding to serve as models.
Cabin 61 finance manager Tom Prentice said Blaine was hired after viewing her impressive portfolio online. "We wanted to cast a net outside Minnesota for someone who was winning competitions," he explained as to how they found her.
Both Blaine and Prentice thought the work would be done before Thanksgiving. The tough wood and inclement weather stretched that timeline out a bit. The restaurant is paying her a $10,000 stipend.
Prentice knew they were taking a chance with someone they didn't know, but he had a good feeling about Blaine. And pictures of her work spoke for themselves. He noted the bar and grill, purchased in 2017, is also exceeding expectations. "It's become successful now despite our best efforts," he quipped. "Sales are five times what they were four years ago when we bought it."
Blaine has appeared in a Toyota commercial during the Super Bowl and commercials for Stihl chainsaws. She is also a member of The Chainsaw Chix, a traveling women's team that does carving demos at competitions.
Blaine may be biased, but she thinks women use more feeling in their carving. "Lady carvers are more expressive," she maintained. "They add more character to their work."
Anyone interested in seeing her exquisite art can find examples on her Facebook page, Aya Blaine the Chainsaw Carver. Check out her canines. The detail is incredible.
— Debra Neutkens
