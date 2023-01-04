What to do with your natural Christmas tree: A regional guide

Unless people plan on keeping their natural Christmas trees up until the holiday arrives again next December, the time has come to dispose of the evergreen plants.
The conifers cannot simply be thrown into the trash; instead, they are either picked up through curbside collection or must be recycled at yard waste collection sites.
To do so, all ornaments, lights, tinsel and tree stands must first be removed before the trees are taken to a disposal site.
Residents in Anoka, Ramsey and Washington counties have a few locations to dispose of their trees.
Anoka County has two compost sites where residents can dispose of their Christmas trees at no charge:
•Bunker Hills, 13285 Hanson Boulevard NW, Coon Rapids.
•Rice Creek, 7701 Main St., Lino Lakes.
Bunker Hills and Rice Creek are open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through March, weather permitting. Christmas wreaths can also be taken to each site for a fee of $5 per wreath.
In Ramsey County, holiday trees can be brought to the following yard waste collection sites:
•Arden Hills: 1881 Hudson Road.
•Frank and Sims, St. Paul: 1150 Sims Ave.
•Midway, St. Paul: 1943 Pierce Butler Route.
•White Bear Township: 5900 Sherwood Road.
All four Ramsey County locations have the same hours through March: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.
In White Bear Lake, trees are picked up as part of residents’ regular trash service at no extra cost to them.
Pickups occur the first two full weeks of January on normal trash collection days. Residents must set their trees next to their trash containers by 6 a.m. on their designated collection day to ensure it’s taken away. The city advises residents to wait until the day before or the day of their collection to set out their trees so the plants don’t get stuck in the snow or ice.
Washington County meanwhile has four tree drop-off spots:
•Forest Lake Public Works: 843 Fourth Ave. SW (Forest Lake residents only).
•Northern Yard Waste Site: 5527 170th St. N., Hugo.
•Oakdale Public Works: 1900 Hadley Ave. N (Oakdale residents only).
•Rumpca Companies: 9600 Glendenning Road, Cottage Grove.
The Forest Lake site is open for holiday tree drop-offs 24 hours a day through Jan. 31.
The Northern Yard location is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays through March. It is open to all Washington County and Ramsey County residents and doesn’t charge for tree disposal.
The Oakdale site will accept holiday trees 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday-Friday through Jan. 31. It charges $3 per tree.
Rumpca Companies takes holiday trees and wreaths 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 and 14. It charges $3 per item but waives the fee if people also bring a canned good to be donated to a local food shelf.
Residents in all three counties can also contact their respective cities or private waste haulers to learn if those entities will accept holiday trees.
