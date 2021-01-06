WAYZATA — Hammer Residences Inc., founded in 1923, has acquired Northeast Residence in White Bear Lake. The two organizations are nonprofit disability service providers that support individuals with developmental disabilities in group homes and apartment programs.
Hammer CEO John Estrem said in a press release that "this opportunity is a positive one for both organizations. We have a combined 150 years of history supporting individuals with developmental disabilities."
After Jan. 1, 2021, Northeast Residence will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Hammer and, but for the immediate future, will continue its own independent operations and personnel.
"Northeast Residence and Hammer Residences share the same passion for serving people with disabilities," said Interim Executive Director Eric Schnell. "Both are committed to supporting employees and being amazing places to work. Under John's leadership, Hammer and Northeast Residence together will set a new standard for operational excellence resulting in the best quality service for the people we support."
Incorporated in 1973, the White Bear Lake nonprofit, headquartered at 2539 East County Road E, operates 25 residential group homes in the northeast metro, including three in White Bear Lake and three in White Bear Township. There is also an in-home program. The facility closed its adult and extended day programs permanently last October.
Hammer Residences operates 44 homes and apartment programs, with about 450 employees who serve about 290 adults throughout the western suburbs of the Twin Cities.
— Debra Neutkens
