Matchups won’t be announced for a few months yet, but the local organizing committee for Hockey Day Minnesota 2023 is already immersed in planning the extravaganza.
Held annually since 2007 at host cities around the state (with the exception of 2021), the special event celebrates the game that makes Minnesota the “State of Hockey.” Mark your calendars and save the date: Jan. 28 at Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Township.
The Minnesota Wild originated the unique day, which the organization produces in partnership with Bally Sports North and the local host community, selected more than a year in advance.
As the showcase for hockey has evolved over the years, so have expectations from event partners, said Corey Roberts, part of the team that got the puck passed to White Bear Lake.
“We need to show we’re making progress and that we’re working to get support,” Roberts said,
The support to which Roberts refers is mainly financial at this point.
One of the committee’s first major tasks is recruiting a “title sponsor” to anchor the event.
With the top-tier financial commitment comes many perks that include a premier pavilion location near the rink with hospitality areas inside and out, a prominent in-ice logo, radio and television exposure, brand signage and other advertising opportunities.
The committee is dedicated to providing bang for the sponsors’ buck.
“We are committed to delivering great value to our partners,” Roberts pledged. “Budgets aren’t great these days for events like this, so we’re focused on creating value.”
As is tradition, the township park will be transformed into a Hockey Village for the weeklong celebration. There will be merchants, food trucks and live music. A luge course is tentatively planned. Youth hockey games will be scheduled daily with a college face-off planned Thursday or Friday night. Saturday’s marquis events will feature a boys and girls high school matchup, televised live. That night’s Wild home game will play on jumbo screens. The opponent will be named when the NHL finalizes next season’s schedule.
The refrigerated rink alone will cost about $225,000, according to Roberts. Picture-perfect ice is part of the deal with the Wild, which sets guidelines and parameters for Hockey Day. The playable surface has come a long way since the first event on Baudette Bay in northern Minnesota 17 years ago.
There is also a fundraising component. Proceeds from the celebration will benefit the White Bear Lake Area Hockey Association to help grow the game through youth hockey. Organizers hope to get as many players as possible to experience the rink. Senior skaters may also get a time slot.
“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” Roberts pointed out. “One of our tag lines is ‘Welcome to hockey heaven.’ We want a ‘wow’ factor when people walk in. If sponsors want to get on board, this is their opportunity.”
For perspective on numbers, last year’s event, held in Mankato, drew 18,000 attendees, according to the committee. Television views numbered 162,500 for Saturday’s games.
Committee member Greg Bartz compared hosting Hockey Day to the 2009 Governor’s Fishing Opener when then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty wet his line in White Bear Lake.
“This is a chance to celebrate hockey in the state of Minnesota,” Bartz emphasized. “We happen to have the honor of hosting it. Like the fishing opener, it’s a unique, high-profile event and we want to make sure we’re doing it right. Now we just need community support.”
After getting the nod, organizers formed a nonprofit called HDM2023 LLC. In addition to Roberts, who owns The Minnesotan on Fourth Street, and Bartz, a marketing consultant who grew up in White Bear, members include Jon Anderson, Nick Guzzo, Mike Schwartz, Randy Gallatin, Greg Steiner, Matt Anfang, Ryan Carter, Lisa Beecroft, Chad Marquardt, Carin Anderson, Angie Cunningham and Lauren Pahl.
For now, the plan is to announce team matchups iat Hockey Day Minnesota – White Bear theme night at the July 14 Marketfest. The group also plans to have a float in the Friday night parade and a booth at Marketfest to promote the event.
