What started as a brainstorming conversation between lifelong friends could possibly result in a lifesaving medical device that is used around the world.
In mid-March, Jim McGurran, the director of product development at Vadnais Heights-based MGC Diagnostics, received a call from his friend Dr. Steve Richardson, a cardiac anesthesiologist at the University of Minnesota. Richardson had been thinking about possible ways to help with the life-or-death situation of not having available ventilators as the number of COVID-19 patients requiring treatment increases.
According to McGurran, a low-resource option using hand-operated “Ambu” bags was decided upon. Ambu bags are a readily available tool used by paramedics to resuscitate patients manually. Richardson asked McGurran if he could make a prototype. After consulting with his engineers, he was able to respond within a day with a basic prototype that was successfully tested. The first prototype device, constructed using available parts, is essentially an electric motor that turns a crank that pushes a piston up and down, which pushes on the Ambu bag. A second prototype was designed and was also successfully tested, leading to the conclusion that more partners were needed to hit the scale required. McGurran said that MGC is well-connected with other medical device companies in the area, including the Earl E. Bakken Medical Devices Center, to help take the project from crude prototype to working design.
McGurran said that the devices are to be used in a clinical hospital setting, either traditional or emergency. He noted that the design using Ambu-style bags is something that can be used around the world. “It’s not a profit-seeking opportunity. It’s a compassionate project,” he said. The designs will also be shared online at no charge.
McGurran provided a link to a video documenting the project where Richardson expresses the urgency of the situation. “This allows those patients who would otherwise not have an opportunity to survive, to survive. It gives people a chance,” he said.
The next major hurdle for the project is an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). “The first formal FDA application will be in a matter of days, not weeks,” McGurran said.
In addition to the fact that MGC Diagnostics is based in Vadnais Heights, McGurran also has roots in the area: he grew up in Vadnais Heights near Stockdale Road and Parkwood Lane. His friendship with Richardson dates back to kindergarten.
“It’s a fortuitous set of events; we’re doing what we can,” McGurran said about the collaboration. Expressing “cautious optimism” and admiration for members of the medical community on the front lines of this crisis, he said, “We’re doing all that we can to give them a fighting chance.”
Paul Dols is photojournalist/website editor for Press Publications. He can be reached at 651-407-1238 or photos@presspubs.com.
